Spain hero Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer from Barcelona to PSG within less than two weeks margin

Ferran Torres arrived at the 2026 World Cup with his future very much up in the air, as his contract expires in 2027 and he has not renewed it yet. Despite being a substitute in several matches, he cemented his place in Spain’s history by scoring the winning goal against Argentina. After this, the 26-year-old striker has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, which is looking to complete his signing from Barcelona in less than two weeks.

According to Luis Miguel Sanz, via Diario Sport, Ferran Torres is an absolute priority for PSG, at the express request of head coach Luis Enrique. After the sale of Gonçalo Ramos, the 26-year-old striker would occupy the role of backup striker, alternating with Ousmane Dembélé. With a higher salary offer, he is tempted to leave, and the French side hopes to complete the deal in less than two weeks.

Despite PSG’s interest in signing him, Barcelona are reportedly already pushing to complete Ferran Torres’ contract renewal. With his contract running until 2027, he is entering the final year of his deal. However, he is reportedly not very happy with the way he has been treated, as they had promised to renew his contract alongside Jules Koundé. Therefore, he would be looking to leave the club, either this summer or as a free agent.

Ferran Torres could be tempted to leave Barcelona not only because of the salary increase. Luis Enrique’s presence is essential to his decision. During his time as Spain head coach, the 26-year-old striker was the first-choice option up front, filling him with confidence. Therefore, he would be willing to play under him again, looking to reach his best version and fight for a starting spot.

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Not only PSG: Ferran Torres is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar

After his major impact off the bench at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ferran Torres has further established as a world-class player. Both Barcelona and PSG are battling strongly over his professional future. However, the 26-year-old striker has attracted the attention of Liverpool, which is looking to strengthen its attack. Therefore, he could make a return to the Premier League, aiming to become a starter in the immediate future.

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see also Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Neither PSG nor Barcelona seem able to guarantee Ferran Torres a starting role, leaving the financial aspect as the main difference. Therefore, Liverpool have expressed interest in securing the signing of the Spanish striker, reports Loïc Tanzi, via L’Equipe. With this in mind, the 26-year-old star could decide his future based on the level of prominence he is offered, as he has been a substitute for several years.

Ferran Torres is coming off a very solid 2025-26 season with Barcelona. Beyond his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he managed to score 21 goals and provide three assists. Therefore, his arrival at Liverpool would be key to strengthening the team’s goalscoring output, as Hugo Ekitike will be sidelined for several months. In addition, he can play on both wings, which would make him a key player for head coach Andoni Iraola.