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Is Harry Kane playing? England vs Ghana confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Harry Kane #9 of England.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England.

England and Ghana will battle on Tuesday, June 23, in a high-stakes Matchday 2 Group L showdown at the 2026 World Cup at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. With a coveted ticket to the Round of 32 hanging in the balance, whether superstar captain Harry Kane would anchor the Three Lions’ attack stood as the focal point for fans arriving at the venue.

Kane is officially locked into the starting XI and will spearhead the English frontline against Ghana. The lethal Bayern Munich striker played all 90 minutes of England’s thrilling 4-2 opening victory over Croatia, netting a crucial brace and proving his peak physical fitness across subsequent training sessions this week.

Both nations currently sit tied atop the Group L standings after securing maximum points in their respective tournament openers. A victory for either squad on Tuesday afternoon would mathematically punch their ticket to the World Cup knockout stage, though securing the group’s absolute top seed will remain unresolved until Matchday 3 concludes.

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England treats fans to an offensive clinic during their tournament debut, exploding in the second half to break open what had been a tense 2-2 halftime deadlock with Croatia. Meanwhile, Ghana displayed immense defensive resilience and ultimate clutch execution by grinding out a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama courtesy of a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

Harry Kane #9 of England scores a penalty against Croatia.

Harry Kane #9 of England scores a penalty against Croatia.

Thomas Partey returns to Ghana’s starting lineup

In a massive tactical boost for the Black Stars, veteran midfielder Thomas Partey has officially returned to the starting lineup to face England. The midfield anchor was a glaring omission from Ghana’s tournament-opening squad against Panama due to an off-pitch hurdle rather than physical injury.

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Partey was barred from entering Canada for that opening match in Toronto due to a high-profile legal dispute regarding his visa application. While the Ghanaian government publicly labeled the restriction unfair, Canadian federal authorities rigidly upheld their immigration laws, forcing the midfielder to remain at the team’s U.S. base camp until the tournament shifted back south of the border.

Confirmed lineups for England and Ghana

England’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel.

Ghana’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo; Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.
Head coach: Carlos Queiroz.

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