Report: Johan Manzambi nears €70M Aston Villa transfer after starring at the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland

Switzerland surprised at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals and putting in a highly competitive performance. While most of the players produced their best form, Johan Manzambi was the team’s standout performer, excelling both as a goalscorer and a playmaker. Following his impressive performances, he is reportedly close to completing a €70 million transfer to Aston Villa, after the club hijacked the deal from Newcastle United.

According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Newcastle United were quite close to an agreement with SC Freiburg to sign Johan Manzambi. They made a €47 million offer, agreeing everything with the player for his arrival in the Premier League. However, the German team was asking for a slightly higher transfer fee, so negotiations were paused. Because of this, Aston Villa entered and hijacked the deal.

After making an impressive €70 million offer, including add-ons, Aston Villa clearly lead the race for Manzambi’s signing. The English side already have an agreement with SC Freiburg, and the player has already informed of his desire to join the team, ruling out Newcastle United. Because of this, Johan will have a long-term contract, arriving as a great prospect. However, the deal has yet to be officially completed, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Johan Manzambi starred for Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup

Before the 2026 World Cup, the leadership of Switzerland’s attack was centered around Breel Embolo and Noah Okafor. Johan Manzambi was not coming off his best season at SC Freiburg, as he scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists in 47 matches. However, he produced the best version of himself at the anticipated tournament, becoming the national team’s best player.

Johan Manzambi #9 of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Manzambi scored three goals and provided two assists in the four matches he played at the 2026 World Cup. Beyond his productivity, he was the focal point of the attack, with the entire game revolving around him while also shining collectively. However, his impact was limited by a minor knee injury, which ruled him out of action for about two weeks.

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The Premier League will be Manzambi’s biggest test yet

Johan Manzambi is one of Switzerland’s most promising players. At just 20 years old, he has already spent two years playing with SC Freiburg’s first team. However, he has not yet managed to show his best version on a day-to-day basis, as he is a regular starter but does not stand out in terms of goalscoring or creativity. After his outstanding performances at the 2026 World Cup, he seems to have earned a place in the Premier League, but he will face a huge challenge.

Unlike the Bundesliga, the Premier League is one of the most physical and competitive leagues in the world. With Morgan Rogers playing in his position, he would have to adapt to another role, such as the wings, or compete with him to become a starter. His biggest challenge will continue to be maintaining his high level, as he has not yet managed to shine in European leagues the way he did at the World Cup.