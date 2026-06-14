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Netherlands vs Japan: Confirmed lineups for 2026 World Cup group F game

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands and Ritsu Doan of Japan.
© Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of the Netherlands and Ritsu Doan of Japan.

Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway with a blockbuster clash as the Netherlands face off against Japan. With a highly competitive group that also features Sweden and Tunisia, securing an opening-match victory is paramount for both nations’ knockout stage ambitions.

The tactical battle is set with both Ronald Koeman and Hajime Moriyasu locking in their starting elevens. Both coaches have put out exceptionally strong sides, balancing defensive solidity with electric attacking outlets capable of exploiting space in transition.

Netherlands Lineup

Netherlands Starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen.

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Koeman has set his side up in a balanced system designed to govern possession while remaining solid against Japan’s notorious counter-pressing style. Bart Verbruggen starts between the posts.

The back four features Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke alongside the imposing Virgil van Dijk, flanked by the recovery pace of Micky van de Ven and the overlapping threat of Denzel Dumfries.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong returns to anchor the engine room next to the robust Ryan Gravenberch, allowing Tijjani Reijnders the freedom to push higher up the pitch. Up front, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville will look to cut inside from the wings to support central striker Donyell Malen.

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Japan Lineup

Japan Starting XI: Zion Suzuki; Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito; Takefusa Kubo, Ritsu Doan, Kaishu Sano, Daizen Maeda, Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura; Ayase Ueda.

Hajime Moriyasu fields a highly technical side structured to absorb Dutch pressure and hit rapidly on the break. Zion Suzuki starts in goal.

With regular captain Wataru Endo tragically ruled out of the tournament due to a late injury, the leadership mantle falls upon a reshaped defensive and midfield spine. The backline lines up with Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Shogo Taniguchi, and Bayern Munich’s Hiroki Ito.

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Kaishu Sano slots into the defensive midfield roles alongside Daichi Kamada to handle the central zones. Out wide, Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura provide high-energy coverage on the wings. Takefusa Kubo suppors the attack with Daizen Maeda just behind lone talisman Ayase Ueda.

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