How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Sweden on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Sweden WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Saturday, June 20, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Netherlands enters this crucial Group F match with a sense of urgency. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan, a game in which they conceded a frustrating 89th-minute equalizer, the pressure is on Ronald Koeman‘s side to secure a victory. As one of the tournament favorites, anything less than three points would be a major setback and raise questions about their ability to go deep in the competition.

In stark contrast, Sweden rides a wave of confidence following a stunning 5-1 demolition of Tunisia in their opening fixture. Graham Potter’s squad sits atop the group and has a golden opportunity to all but secure a place in the knockout stages. This clash at NRG Stadium is a classic showdown between a pre-tournament heavyweight needing a statement win and a surging underdog looking to prove their dominant start was no fluke.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening matchday painted two very different pictures for these nations. The Netherlands, despite being favored, showed vulnerability and an inability to close out the game against a disciplined Japanese side. Meanwhile, Sweden, who entered the tournament after an unconvincing qualification campaign, looked reborn under Graham Potter, showcasing an explosive and clinical attack that has now set high expectations.

The tactical battle will likely pit Dutch possession against Swedish counter-attacking prowess. The Netherlands controlled nearly 60% of the ball against Japan and will aim to dictate the tempo again. However, Sweden proved against Tunisia that they don’t need the ball to be lethal, converting their chances at an astonishingly high rate. The game will be decided by whether the Dutch can break down Sweden’s defense or if Sweden’s superstar strikers, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, can exploit the spaces left behind.

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For the Netherlands, the motivation is clear: get their campaign back on track and assert the dominance expected of them. For Sweden, the pressure is off. Having already secured three points, they can play with freedom and ambition. Another positive result would not only seal their progress but also send a powerful message to the rest of the teams in the 2026 finals.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a tightly contested fixture. In six official encounters, the Netherlands holds a narrow edge with two wins to Sweden’s one, while three matches have ended in a draw. The only previous meeting at this tournament was a 0-0 stalemate back in 1974, suggesting that these teams often cancel each other out on the biggest stage.

Looking at more recent history, the trend of close games continues. Their last competitive meetings were in the qualifiers for the 2018 tournament, where the Netherlands won 2-0 at home after a 1-1 draw in Sweden. Before that, they traded high-scoring victories in Euro 2012 qualifying. No single side has managed to establish a long-term dominance over the other.

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Statistically, the fixture averages a modest 2.3 goals per game across their official matches. Interestingly, both teams have scored in only half of those six encounters, and two of the three draws were goalless. While both teams arrived at this match after high-scoring openers, their shared history points towards a potentially more cautious and tactical affair.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have relatively healthy squads to choose from, though Sweden is monitoring one knock from their opening match.

The Netherlands heads into this clash with no new injury concerns. Manager Ronald Koeman will have a full roster available, though he will be mindful that Crysencio Summerville, Memphis Depay, and Micky van de Ven all picked up yellow cards against Japan. Another booking for any of them would result in a suspension, forcing a more cautious approach.

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Sweden’s camp is also in good shape, with the only question mark over Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was substituted with an injury against Tunisia. His status remains unconfirmed, but manager Graham Potter has a capable replacement in Elliot Stroud, who filled in effectively during the first game.

Netherlands Projected XI (4-3-2-1):

Verbruggen; Van de Ven, van Hecke, van Dijk, Dumfries; de Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Summerville; Malen.

This lineup remains consistent with the team that started against Japan. Ryan Gravenberch is a key player to watch after he assisted both Dutch goals in his tournament debut. The attack will rely on the fluid movement and pace of Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen to unlock the Swedish defense.

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Sweden Projected XI (3-5-2):

Nordfeldt; Lindelof, Lagerbielke, Hien; Stroud, Ayari, Karlstrom, Bernhardsson, Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak.

Graham Potter is expected to stick with the formation that brought such a resounding victory. The focus is squarely on the elite strike partnership of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, who are arguably one of the most dangerous forward duos in the competition. Elliot Stroud is projected to step in for the potentially injured Gudmundsson on the flank.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Netherlands vs Sweden live stream on Fubo. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

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A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the North American tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and many more, all under one subscription.

The service is available for a competitive price of [Insert Price]/month. This plan offers a comprehensive package for soccer fans, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from the world’s biggest leagues and tournaments.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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