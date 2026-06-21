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Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Iran

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Romelu Lukaku of Belgium.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesRomelu Lukaku of Belgium.

The Belgium FIFA ranking is locked at 10th in the world as the Red Devils prepare for a highly technical tactical battle against Iran on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup.

Calculated live on the inside.FIFA metrics board directly ahead of today’s group phase encounter, Belgium’s placement firmly stamps them as an elite European force with realistic tournament aspirations. However, as the 2026 finals have already proven, statistical hierarchies are routinely thrown out the window once the opening whistle blows.

Domenico Tedesco’s side is under pressure to turn their possession into maximum points following a tight, calculated 1-1 draw against Egypt in their opening fixture.

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While the Red Devils remain the top-seeded presence in Group G, they are clashing with an unpredictable Iranian team that fought back in a thrilling 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

Evaluating the Group G standings

While the Belgium FIFA ranking solidifies their status as clear favorites on paper, the baseline metrics show that the gap separating them from Iran is much narrower than casual observers might think.

Iran enters the pitch sitting in 22nd place globally, marking this out as a true heavyweight matchup between two top soccer nations.

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Group G technical standings

CountryOfficial FIFA RankPoints
Belgium10th1
Iran22nd1
Egypt28th1
New Zealand83th1

Trailing behind leaders like Argentina and Spain, Belgium’s current 10th-place rank reflects a golden generation in transition, but one that still holds immense mechanical superiority over most international setups.

Historical trajectory and the task today

To contextualize Belgium’s positioning at 10th in the world, the Red Devils have maintained a prolonged presence at the top of international soccer over the past decade. The country achieved its ultimate peak by spending 1,442 days at number one in the world across multiple cycles between 2015 and 2021.

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Conversely, their lowest point in modern tracking occurred during a severe structural dip in 2007, when they plummeted to a historic low of 71st globally.

Backed by elite playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and a dynamic frontline, Belgium has the specialized tools to break through stubborn defensive systems. If they can disrupt Iran’s robust counter-attacking game and secure three points, they will validate their lofty position on paper and edge closer to cementing their place in the knockout stages.

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