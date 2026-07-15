How to watch England vs Argentina in USA: 2026 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs Argentina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, July 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England enters this colossal semi-final with manager Thomas Tuchel unbeaten in his first six tournament games, a feat that echoes the legendary Sir Alf Ramsey‘s 1966 run. The Three Lions have demonstrated remarkable consistency, reaching the semi-finals in four of the last five major tournaments. However, their journey has been grueling, covering over 14,000 miles in travel, and they required a draining extra-time period to overcome a stubborn Norway side in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Argentina are looking to secure a place in their second consecutive final. La Albiceleste have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four tournaments and are currently on a 12-match unbeaten streak in the competition. While the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi has often been the deciding factor, the team has shown defensive frailties and also needed extra time to dispatch Switzerland, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle of attrition and skill.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

England‘s path to the semi-final has been defined by resilience. Under Thomas Tuchel, they have won 16 of 20 matches, often grinding out results even when not performing at their peak, as seen in their victory against Mexico despite a red card. Their defensive organization was superb in shutting down Norway‘s Erling Haaland, a quality they will desperately need in this clash.

Argentina, in contrast, has had a more chaotic tournament, frequently relying on Messi‘s magic to cover defensive gaps. Coach Lionel Scaloni has employed a 4-4-2 diamond formation that congests the middle of the park to facilitate quick combinations with his star player, but this often leaves them vulnerable on the flanks. The key tactical battle will be in central midfield, where England must try to nullify Messi‘s influence.

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The motivation for both sides is immense. For Argentina, it is the chance to defend their crown and further solidify Messi‘s legacy as the greatest of all time. For England, it represents a golden opportunity to end decades of hurt and capitalize on their recent tournament consistency. With both teams coming off exhausting extra-time victories, managing player fatigue will be just as crucial as any tactical adjustment.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This fixture is steeped in history, with all five previous official meetings taking place at the global tournament. England holds a narrow historical advantage with three wins to Argentina‘s one, with the other match being a draw that Argentina subsequently won on penalties in 1998. This deep-rooted rivalry guarantees an intense and passionate encounter.

The most recent clash was a 1-0 victory for England at the 2002 tournament, but the most iconic remains the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico. That match was decided by two unforgettable Diego Maradona moments: the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal and a spectacular solo run that is widely considered one of the greatest goals in history. These past encounters add layers of narrative and pressure to the upcoming game.

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Historically, this matchup has produced goals, with an average of 2.6 goals per game across their five meetings. While the stakes of a semi-final might suggest a cagey affair, both teams have displayed defensive vulnerabilities throughout this tournament. Argentina remains unbeaten in their last ten games against European opposition under Scaloni, while England has a balanced record against South American teams, making this a finely poised contest.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face critical selection decisions as they navigate key absences and tactical considerations for this monumental semi-final clash.

England will be without defender Jarell Quansah, who is serving a suspension following his red card in the Round of 16. The squad is also missing midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was ruled out of the tournament with an injury. These absences will test Thomas Tuchel‘s squad depth, particularly in defense and midfield.

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Argentina, on the other hand, comes into the match with a clean bill of health. Coach Lionel Scaloni has no new injury or suspension worries and is expected to name an unchanged lineup from the side that defeated Switzerland. This consistency could provide a crucial advantage in a match of such fine margins.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Thomas Tuchel is likely to deploy his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on controlling the midfield. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will provide a defensive shield, freeing up the electric Jude Bellingham to create and support Harry Kane in attack. With Quansah suspended, Marc Guehi is expected to partner John Stones at the heart of the defense.

Argentina Projected XI (4-1-3-2):

E. Martinez; Molina, L. Martinez, Romero, Tagliafico; Paredes; Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi.

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Lionel Scaloni’s diamond formation is built to maximize Lionel Messi’s impact by overloading the central areas. The hard-working Julian Alvarez will act as his strike partner, while the midfield trio of Fernandez, Mac Allister, and De Paul will be tasked with dominating possession and feeding their legendary number 10.

More details on how to watch

The England vs Argentina match is on Fubo. You can watch on your computer, smart TV, phone, tablet, and other streaming devices, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, Fubo offers access to other top soccer competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and extensive coverage of international soccer.

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A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99/month. This plan gives you access to every live match from the tournament, plus a library of on-demand content and expert analysis.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.