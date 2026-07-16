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‘I never wanted to compare myself to Diego,’ says Lionel Messi praising Maradona’s legacy with Argentina

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, in 1986, of Argentina.
© Elsa/Getty Images/ Mike King/AllsportLionel Messi and Diego Maradona, in 1986, of Argentina.

Lionel Messi has built an unparalleled career, winning almost every trophy and breaking countless records. As a result, he has established in the eternal debate with Diego Maradona, something that has always followed the veteran player. After defeating England, the 39-year-old star was once again compared to the Argentine legend. In response, he decided to put the debate to rest, recognizing Maradona as the greatest of all time.

“It’s nice not to buy into that, and we were fortunate to have Diego, to enjoy him and love him very much. For all the joy he gave us. Today I’m living this moment and being able to help Argentina reach another World Cup final. You have to enjoy everyone in their own time. I never wanted to compare myself to Diego, not even close, and I never will. For me, he (Maradona) is the greatest of all, said Messi in the post-game interview.

Throughout his career, Lionel has always made it clear that without Maradona, there would be no Messi, making it clear that he was his greatest inspiration. Rather than creating a rivalry, the 39-year-old star has delivered a clear message: Both have elevated Argentina’s legacy. In addition, they have led the national team to become World Cup winners, ending long title droughts and leaving a lasting mark.

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Diego Maradona was a player who left more than just a soccer legacy. With his strong sense of belonging, he became a cultural phenomenon, making Argentinians fully identify with him. This is quite different from Messi, who has always chosen to let his soccer do the talking, establishing as a natural on-field leader while staying away from cultural issues. Therefore, both figures have their place in Argentina, but in different ways.

Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

Diego Maradona head coach of Argentina talks with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to historic back-to-back World Cup titles

Led by Diego Maradona, Argentina seemed destined to win back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time in their history. However, they were defeated 1-0 by West Germany in the 1990 edition, missing the greatest opportunity in their history after their 1986 championship. After many years, Lionel Messi now faces his best chance to achieve that feat for the first time, as he prepares to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

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Lionel Messi reveals he prepared ‘for this World Cup for almost a year’ while detailing the sacrifice behind his run

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Lionel Messi reveals he prepared ‘for this World Cup for almost a year’ while detailing the sacrifice behind his run

In pursuit of their second consecutive World Cup title, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face Lamine Yamal’s Spain. If they manage to impose their attacking dominance, they will become the first back-to-back World Cup winners in Argentina’s history. As a result, the 39-year-old star would elevate his legacy with the national team to unprecedented heights, winning everything possible since Lionel Scaloni’s arrival.

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