Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque predicts the outcome of the 2026 final against Argentina

Spain will be competing in its second-ever World Cup final on Sunday, chasing a second star in a blockbuster showdown against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash at MetLife Stadium, Vicente del Bosque, the legendary mastermind who guided La Roja to their maiden global title in 2010, issued a bold prediction regarding the outcome of the weekend’s grand finale.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Del Bosque was candid when asked for his expectations facing the reigning world champions: “I can’t be impartial, but yes, based on how the matches have gone for both teams, I believe in the security of Spain’s football… they’ve had very little, very little work to do and have done very well in defense, and they’ve also been a very strong team in attack.“

As Del Bosque pointed out, Spain has established itself as one of the most balanced and efficient squads on both ends of the pitch. Defensively, La Roja has conceded just a single goal during their entire run in the World Cup (coming in the quarterfinal round against Belgium) while completely shutting down a high-powered French attack in a dominant semifinal shutout.

On the offensive side, despite superstar prodigy Lamine Yamal playing through a lingering muscle injury that has hampered his explosive form, Spain has found plenty of depth. Ranking as the fifth-highest scoring nation in the tournament with 13 goals, the attack has been led by Mikel Oyarzabal’s team-high five tallies, supplemented by crucial goals from Pedro Porro, Mikel Merino, Álex Baena, Yamal, and Fabián Ruiz.

Pedro Porro #12 of Spain celebrates scoring against France.

While emphasizing that this is a golden opportunity for Spain to write another golden chapter, Del Bosque urged caution, pointing to Argentina‘s dramatic semifinal comeback against England as a warning sign. “Therefore, it seems that Spain has an extraordinary opportunity to win a second World Cup. But we mustn’t get complacent, we mustn’t get complacent, and I think what happened today in the England-Argentina match is a lesson, an example,” he concluded.

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Just as they did earlier in the tournament against Egypt, Argentina overcame a late deficit by mounting a stunning stoppage-time surge, leveling the match in the 85th minute before netting a dramatic winner in the 92nd to advance. With this never-say-die attitude becoming a trademark of Lionel Messi’s squad, Del Bosque’s warning serves as a crucial reminder for Spain to maintain defensive intensity until the final whistle.

De la Fuente chases historic world record

Vicente del Bosque is widely considered the most successful manager in Spanish history, having famously overseen the triumphs at Euro 2012 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Current boss Luis de la Fuente is now on the verge of joining that legendary pantheon, already boasting a UEFA Nations League trophy and a Euro 2024 crown alongside an active, historic unbeaten streak.

Under De la Fuente’s guidance, Spain has compiled an astonishing 37-match unbeaten streak, officially eclipsing Del Bosque’s previous national record of 35 games. This run also ties the all-time international record set by Roberto Mancini’s Italy, meaning that avoiding defeat against Argentina on Sunday would place this modern Spanish team in a class of its own with an unprecedented 38-game unbeaten run.

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