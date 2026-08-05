Real Madrid reportedly make final salary offer for Vinicius Junior below Kylian Mbappe’s amid Arsenal interest

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid are actively negotiating an extension to secure the Brazilian winger’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his current contract set to expire in less than a year. While Arsenal remains attentive to his situation, Real Madrid has reportedly presented a final salary offer that falls below Kylian Mbappe‘s compensation package.

After months without reaching a breakthrough, Real Madrid‘s front office has intensified efforts to finalize Vinicius’ extension. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that recent discussions between the club and Roc Nation (the agency representing the player) were described as “very positive” by both sides.

However, the team’s proposal remains well below the winger’s original asking price. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Vinicius sought a net annual salary of €30 million (around $33 million USD), a figure turned down by Real Madrid. The club’s counteroffer stands at €22 million (around $24 million USD) annually through 2031 on a five-year extension, which the player’s camp has rejected.

Under his previous contract, Vinicius earned a net salary of €18 million per season, scaled up from an initial €10 million base over time. The latest terms offered by the Spanish giants sit at €22 million, with performance incentives that could push the total to €24 million based on milestones such as winning the UEFA Champions League, the Ballon d’Or, and La Liga titles.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

A €24 million total package would place Vinicius among the club’s highest earners, yet it still trails Mbappe’s full earnings. The French forward commands a net base salary of approximately €15 million per season (translating to a gross fixed base of around €31.25 million annually or €600,000 per week).

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The true financial distinction lies in Mbappe’s signing bonus, which ranges between €100 million and €125 million linked to performance clauses after arriving on a free transfer. Divided into annual installments over his five-year deal, that bonus brings Real Madrid’s total outlay for Mbappe to roughly €35 million net (around $38.5 million USD) per year.

Arsenal willing to meet Vinicius’ wage demands

The possibility of Vinicius entering the final year of his deal has opened the door for rival European clubs to launch ambitious bids. Arsenal has emerged as the most aggressive suitor, with Cadena SER reporting that the Gunners are prepared to offer a transfer package worth €100 million plus €20 million in performance add-ons.

Crucially, Arsenal are reportedly willing to grant Vinicius the exact salary increase he requested from Real Madrid. With manager Mikel Arteta eager to make the Brazilian the focal point of his attack, contract talks remain ongoing between Real Madrid and the player while the Premier League club continues to monitor the situation.

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