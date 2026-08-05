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How to watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis
WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, August 5, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami take the stage for another Leagues Cup tournament. The MLS side won’t have Luis Suarez available, yet they remain favorites to win this opening Phase One duel against LIGA MX club Atletico de San Luis.

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Nu Stadium will host the marquee matchup. Inter Miami enter as the current runners-up of the tournament after falling to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 final.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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