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Cape Verde World Cup star Vozinha reportedly granted special permission to use his nickname at Colo-Colo

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha poses with Colo-Colo jersey.
© Marcelo Hernandez/Getty ImagesCabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha poses with Colo-Colo jersey.

Vozinha has finalized his transfer to Chilean power Colo-Colo following a standout performance with Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup. While initial league rules threatened to block him from wearing his moniker on his jersey, reports indicate the goalkeeper has been granted a special waiver to wear his famous nickname.

Josimar Jose Evora Dias, universally known as Vozinha, attracted interest from multiple clubs following Cape Verde’s run in North America before Colo-Colo secured his signature. However, Article 36 of the ANFP (Chilean Football Federation) regulations explicitly states: “For the personal identification of players, the paternal and/or maternal surname must be printed on the upper back of the shirt… Nicknames, aliases or codenames will not be allowed.

Under a strict reading of the rulebook, Vozinha would have been forced to display “Dias,” “Evora,” or “Evora Dias” on his kit. Violations carried stiff penalties, noting that, “the offending player shall be sanctioned with an administrative yellow card and the offending club shall be sanctioned, for each infraction, with a fine of 20 UF, according to the assessment made by the Autonomous Disciplinary Tribunal.

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Vozinha granted special exemption

After signing a six-month contract with Colo-Colo on Monday, Vozinha received welcome news regarding his uniform. According to BBC Sport, Colo-Colo successfully petitioned league authorities to allow the veteran keeper to suit up under his renowned nickname.

President Anibal Mosa of Colo Colo gives the club&#039;s jersey to Cabo Verde&#039;s goalkeeper Vozinha.

President Colo Colo Anibal Mosa gives the jersey to Cabo Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha. (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The impasse required direct intervention from the Chilean federation, with the ANFP convening an emergency meeting among top-flight club presidents to vote on a resolution. The executive board ultimately ruled in the goalkeeper’s favor, authorizing him to sport the same name he wore throughout Cape Verde’s World Cup run.

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During a news conference ahead of his formal unveiling, Vozinha reflected on the deep personal meaning behind his shirt name: “It is the name I have used my entire life. In Cape Verde, it holds great significance and a rich history, and now it does globally as well. If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute.

Vozinha waiver sets latest precedent

Vozinha expressed his excitement during his introductory press conference, calling Colo-Colo “the biggest club in Chile,” and securing league approval for his jersey serves as a testament to his star power following the World Cup. However, this is not the first time Chilean soccer authorities have navigated a uniform exemption request.

Back in 2021, winger Fabian Nuñez requested special dispensation to wear “Zombie” on his back, referencing a childhood nickname he had carried throughout his career. Then playing for Deportes Copiapó, the forward was granted a one-year exemption by the league’s disciplinary board.

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