Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Amid his renewal talks, Vinicius Junior has wiped his Instagram account completely clean, leaving his profile with zero posts, no profile picture with a stark “No posts yet”, where years of Real Madrid history used to be.

The move follows a smaller but similar gesture back in July, when the Brazilian swapped his profile photo for a plain black square and scrubbed any mention of Real Madrid from his bio, a change widely read at the time as a signal of frustration over his stalled contract talks.

The timing has fueled two very different readings of what Vinicius is trying to say. On one hand, the gesture lines up neatly with swirling reports linking him to Arsenal, who have reportedly readied a package worth around €100 million plus €20 million in add-ons and are said to be willing to hand him the exact salary bump he originally asked Real Madrid for.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

On the other hand, a total social media reset is just as easily read as a blank slate — the kind of clean break some players make right before turning the page toward a new long-term commitment rather than an exit.

Vinicius Jr’s Instagram account.

Vinicius Jr’s Instagram account.

Vinicius himself has done little to fuel exit talk directly: in his first public comments since the Arsenal rumors intensified, he told Real Madrid TV he was focused on preseason training under the club’s new manager, saying nothing about his contract situation or his online purge.

Advertisement
Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

see also

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

Where things stand on a new deal with Madrid

Those talks, according to Fabrizio Romano, have been described by both sides as “very positive.” Real Madrid’s latest proposal reportedly guarantees Vinicius a €22 million net annual salary through 2031.

That falls short of the €30 million he was initially asking for — the same figure Arsenal are said to be ready to match — but Real Madrid are increasingly confident of receiving the final green light from Vinicius Jr on a new contract.

The gap between the two offers is exactly why Vinicius’s account going blank has been read in such opposite directions. Whether it turns out to be the prelude to a dramatic farewell or simply noise ahead of a five-year renewal, the timing of his Instagram wipe has made it the center of the conversation around his future.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid reportedly make final salary offer for Vinicius Junior below Kylian Mbappe’s amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid reportedly make final salary offer for Vinicius Junior below Kylian Mbappe’s amid Arsenal interest

With Arsenal interested on pursuing his signing, Real Madrid have reportedly made a final salary offer to Vinicius Junior that falls below the current deal with Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

As his contract demands have reportedly dropped to reach an agreement over a new deal, Vinicius Junior's salary at Real Madrid has surfaced.

RB Leipzig managing director takes jab at reports claiming Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid move is done

RB Leipzig managing director takes jab at reports claiming Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid move is done

RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer referred to Yan Diomande's potential move to Real Madrid, taking a jab to the reports claiming that the deal was already done.

Real Madrid ready to make a move for Rodri as Manchester City reportedly await bids from PSG and Barcelona

Real Madrid ready to make a move for Rodri as Manchester City reportedly await bids from PSG and Barcelona

According to reports, Real Madrid have reportedly begun negotiations with Manchester City over Rodri, amid alleged interest from Barcelona and PSG in the Spaniard.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo