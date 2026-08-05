Vinicius Jr makes bold social media move amid Real Madrid exit rumors and Arsenal interest

Amid his renewal talks, Vinicius Junior has wiped his Instagram account completely clean, leaving his profile with zero posts, no profile picture with a stark “No posts yet”, where years of Real Madrid history used to be.

The move follows a smaller but similar gesture back in July, when the Brazilian swapped his profile photo for a plain black square and scrubbed any mention of Real Madrid from his bio, a change widely read at the time as a signal of frustration over his stalled contract talks.

The timing has fueled two very different readings of what Vinicius is trying to say. On one hand, the gesture lines up neatly with swirling reports linking him to Arsenal, who have reportedly readied a package worth around €100 million plus €20 million in add-ons and are said to be willing to hand him the exact salary bump he originally asked Real Madrid for.

On the other hand, a total social media reset is just as easily read as a blank slate — the kind of clean break some players make right before turning the page toward a new long-term commitment rather than an exit.

Vinicius Jr’s Instagram account.

Vinicius himself has done little to fuel exit talk directly: in his first public comments since the Arsenal rumors intensified, he told Real Madrid TV he was focused on preseason training under the club’s new manager, saying nothing about his contract situation or his online purge.

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see also Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid salary reportedly revealed as contract demands drop for new deal

Where things stand on a new deal with Madrid

Those talks, according to Fabrizio Romano, have been described by both sides as “very positive.” Real Madrid’s latest proposal reportedly guarantees Vinicius a €22 million net annual salary through 2031.

That falls short of the €30 million he was initially asking for — the same figure Arsenal are said to be ready to match — but Real Madrid are increasingly confident of receiving the final green light from Vinicius Jr on a new contract.

The gap between the two offers is exactly why Vinicius’s account going blank has been read in such opposite directions. Whether it turns out to be the prelude to a dramatic farewell or simply noise ahead of a five-year renewal, the timing of his Instagram wipe has made it the center of the conversation around his future.

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