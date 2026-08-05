How to watch LAFC vs Chivas match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch LAFC vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO LAFC vs Chivas WHAT Leagues Cup 2026 season WHEN 9:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Wednesday, August 5, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

LAFC and Chivas Guadalajara clash in a high-stakes 2026 Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday, August 5. The MLS side will host the marquee matchup at BMO Stadium, aiming to secure three points at home in the first-ever official meeting between the two clubs.

While Chivas are seeking momentum following a slow start to their LIGA MX Apertura 2026 campaign, LAFC enter as favorites behind formidable home form. The Black & Gold reside near the top of the MLS Western Conference standings with 34 points through 19 matches.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch LAFC vs Chivas and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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