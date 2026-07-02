Lionel Messi scoring most of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup goals ‘not worrying’ for coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi has once again emerged as the undeniable driving force for the Argentina national team during the 2026 World Cup, putting on an incredible goalscoring form that has completely eclipsed his teammates and reignited questions surrounding the squad’s perceived “Messi-dependency.” However, the Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde on the horizon, head coach Lionel Scaloni firmly stated that Messi’s lopsided dominance on the scoresheet is “not worrying.”

Heading into the knockout stage, Argentina sits as the 10th-highest scoring team in the tournament with eight goals. However, a staggering six of those tallies belong to Messi, who currently co-leads the Golden Boot race alongside Kylian Mbappe, meaning the iconic captain has accounted for 75 percent of his team’s offensive output, a statistic that highlights his individual brilliance but also exposes a lack of clinical finishing from the rest of the Albiceleste roster.

When questioned about Messi’s massive share of the scoring during Thursday’s press conference, Scaloni offered a defensive response: “Leo has scored goals, and we’ve had goalscoring situations from other players. Maybe he channels a lot more of it (Messi), but he is a forward for the team. We have had chances, regardless of whether or not we made the goalkeeper the man of the match—I think we’ve had chances. So it’s not worrying.”

Argentina’s only other two goals of the tournament came during the World Cup group-stage finale against Jordan, a match Messi started on the substitutes’ bench since the top spot in the group had already been locked up. Notably, both of those goals were manufactured from dead-ball situations, with Giovani Lo Celso curling in a free kick and Lautaro Martinez converting a penalty, meaning no other Argentine player has found the back of the net from open play in this tournament.

Giovani Lo Celso #11 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Jordan.

Nevertheless, the statistical imbalance remains a non-issue for Scaloni as his team transitions into single-elimination play: “We would love to distribute the goals across the whole team, but as long as things are going well, we win, and the team creates a baseline of chances, I think that is important to emphasize. The team creates chances, and Leo is, besides being a great player, the team’s forward, and along with Lautaro, Julian, or whoever happens to play, we will try to make sure they can score, and the others as well.“

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No other knockout-bound heavyweight, including France with Mbappe, Norway with Erling Haaland, or England with Harry Kane, has channeled such a massive percentage of its goals through a single player. The true litmus test arrives on Friday, July 3rd, against Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where Messi will return to the starting XI and fans will see if this extreme reliance on his genius is a championship trait or a fatal flaw.

Messi on the verge of reaching new heights

Cape Verde pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the opening round, securing the second spot in Group H as heavy underdogs following shocking draws against powerhouse nations Spain and Uruguay, paired with a scoreless stalemate against Saudi Arabia. While they project to be a highly disciplined and stubborn defensive opponent, Messi will once again have a date with destiny in South Florida.

Already cemented as the all-time leader in both World Cup appearances and goals scored in tournament history, simply stepping onto the pitch on Friday will mark Messi’s 30th career World Cup match. Furthermore, a single goal against Cape Verde would elevate his historical tournament scoring tally to 20, setting an unprecedented gold standard for two records that already bear his name.

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