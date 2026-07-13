Report: Aurelien Tchouameni set to start for France vs Spain, leaving Manu Koné on bench

Maintaining an attacking approach, France have remained one of the top contenders at the 2026 World Cup. To defeat Morocco in the quarterfinals, head coach Didier Deschamps decided to make a change in midfield, opting for Manu Koné alongside Adrien Rabiot. Although he emerged as one of the team’s best players, he could return to the bench. Aurélien Tchouaméni is reportedly expected to return to the starting lineup against Spain.

According to L’Equipe, Didier Deschamps has decided to bring Tchouaméni back into the lineup. During a training session before facing Paraguay, he was diagnosed with a minor muscle injury, leaving him out of the previous two games. Even if Koné performed very well in midfield, head coach believes that Aurélien can provide more balance in midfield, as he has already been fully recovered.

While Aurélien Tchouaméni was not coming off his best season with Real Madrid, he established as a starter for France throughout the 2026 World Cup. Without being the team’s most eye-catching player, he has managed to be key in the high press, controlling the tempo of the game. In addition, he has developed a strong understanding with Adrien Rabiot, who plays more as a box-to-box midfielder, moving with freedom while remaining solid defensively.

Report: Deschamps makes little changes to France’s starting XI vs Spain

France will face Spain in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. After Tchouaméni returned to full fitness, they no longer have any absences in the roster, as Kylian Mbappé’s physical issues are not considered serious. As a result, head coach Didier Deschamps has reportedly decided to stick with his tactical approach, making only one change by bringing Aurélien back into midfield, as he looks to lead France to a third consecutive World Cup final.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring

In case of keeping a similar lineup, Les Bleus could lineup as follows: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

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France’s path to beating Spain may start in the midfield

Spain are one of the most dominant teams at the 2026 World Cup. Not only do they possess outstanding goalscoring quality, but their midfield also controls the tempo of the game. Because of this, France will have greater difficulty imposing their style of play, as Spain will approach the match offensively. With that in mind, Didier Deschamps will need to dominate the opposition’s midfield in order to pursue victory.

If France manage to control the midfield, they would force Spain to play in transition. Without their wingers at their best, Luis de la Fuente’s team would lose the strongest part of their game: their collective build-up play. As a result, Rabiot and Tchouaméni need to be at their best, but Ousmane Dembélé will also need to contribute in order to put their opponent to sleep and control the game.