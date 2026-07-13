Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni set to start for France vs Spain, leaving Manu Koné on bench

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Aurelien Tchouameni #8 of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesAurelien Tchouameni #8 of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Maintaining an attacking approach, France have remained one of the top contenders at the 2026 World Cup. To defeat Morocco in the quarterfinals, head coach Didier Deschamps decided to make a change in midfield, opting for Manu Koné alongside Adrien Rabiot. Although he emerged as one of the team’s best players, he could return to the bench. Aurélien Tchouaméni is reportedly expected to return to the starting lineup against Spain.

According to L’Equipe, Didier Deschamps has decided to bring Tchouaméni back into the lineup. During a training session before facing Paraguay, he was diagnosed with a minor muscle injury, leaving him out of the previous two games. Even if Koné performed very well in midfield, head coach believes that Aurélien can provide more balance in midfield, as he has already been fully recovered.

While Aurélien Tchouaméni was not coming off his best season with Real Madrid, he established as a starter for France throughout the 2026 World Cup. Without being the team’s most eye-catching player, he has managed to be key in the high press, controlling the tempo of the game. In addition, he has developed a strong understanding with Adrien Rabiot, who plays more as a box-to-box midfielder, moving with freedom while remaining solid defensively.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Report: Deschamps makes little changes to France’s starting XI vs Spain

France will face Spain in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. After Tchouaméni returned to full fitness, they no longer have any absences in the roster, as Kylian Mbappé’s physical issues are not considered serious. As a result, head coach Didier Deschamps has reportedly decided to stick with his tactical approach, making only one change by bringing Aurélien back into midfield, as he looks to lead France to a third consecutive World Cup final.

france world cup

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring

In case of keeping a similar lineup, Les Bleus could lineup as follows: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

Advertisement
France vs Spain poll: Vote for the better player in every head-to-head matchup ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal

see also

France vs Spain poll: Vote for the better player in every head-to-head matchup ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal

France’s path to beating Spain may start in the midfield

Spain are one of the most dominant teams at the 2026 World Cup. Not only do they possess outstanding goalscoring quality, but their midfield also controls the tempo of the game. Because of this, France will have greater difficulty imposing their style of play, as Spain will approach the match offensively. With that in mind, Didier Deschamps will need to dominate the opposition’s midfield in order to pursue victory.

If France manage to control the midfield, they would force Spain to play in transition. Without their wingers at their best, Luis de la Fuente’s team would lose the strongest part of their game: their collective build-up play. As a result, Rabiot and Tchouaméni need to be at their best, but Ousmane Dembélé will also need to contribute in order to put their opponent to sleep and control the game.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Spain’s Rodri warns Lamine Yamal to ‘calm down a bit’ before 2026 World Cup semifinal against France

Spain’s Rodri warns Lamine Yamal to ‘calm down a bit’ before 2026 World Cup semifinal against France

While Spain have been one of the most solid teams at the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal has failed to make an impact in front of goal. Nevertheless, Rodri Hernandez has advised the 19-year-old star to calm down a bit just before Spain's match against France.

Spain’s Pau Cubarsí revels ‘no fear’ over facing Kylian Mbappé in 2026 World Cup semifinal

Spain’s Pau Cubarsí revels ‘no fear’ over facing Kylian Mbappé in 2026 World Cup semifinal

After shining against Belgium, Spain secured their place in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, where they will face France. Ahead of the match, young defender Pau Cubarsí revealed that he is not afraid of facing Kylian Mbappé, while analyzing their upcoming showdown.

France vs Spain poll: Vote for the better player in every head-to-head matchup ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal

France vs Spain poll: Vote for the better player in every head-to-head matchup ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal

France and Spain will be clashing in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, with stars in every single line of the pitch.

France defender Konate responds to Lamine Yamal: ‘He can say whatever he wants’

France defender Konate responds to Lamine Yamal: ‘He can say whatever he wants’

After Lamine Yamal claimed that France should be the ones afraid of Spain, defender Ibrahima Konate issued a straight response: "He can say whatever he wants."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo