Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Spain boss De la Fuente condemns World Cup final brawl with Argentina as ‘intolerable’ and ‘inadmissible’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLuis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina ended in heavy controversy, with players from both sides sparking a wild postgame melee following the final whistle. Addressing the chaotic scene, Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente offered a sharp rebuke, calling the altercations “intolerable” and “inadmissible.”

As referee Slavko Vincic blew his whistle to finalize Spain‘s 1-0 extra-time victory, a late shove from Nahuel Molina into Rodri’s midsection ignited a heated confrontation between the two benches. Midfielder Leandro Paredes emerged as a central figure in the melee after physical clashes with both Eric García and Gavi, while Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also captured on video shoving Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo.

Speaking to TVE after reviewing footage of the brawl, De la Fuente offered a candid assessment of the altercations: “It is intolerable, inadmissible, and cannot be allowed. We must highlight our behavior in the face of aggressions and provocations. Believe me, at the time of those events I didn’t realize it because I was celebrating with other people, hugging colleagues. I didn’t notice.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Spanish manager maintained his respect for the opposition while firmly condemning their postgame behavior. “But of course, in any case, that is intolerable, inadmissible, and cannot be allowed. Players of that caliber, whom I have praised every day prior and continue to do so because they are great footballers. They have a magnificent manager who I’m sure felt just as bad as we did upon seeing those reactions. That, I insist, is not tolerable,” he added.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final.

De la Fuente concluded by praising his own squad’s restraint under pressure, crediting his players for preventing the situation from devolving further. “I think we must highlight our behavior in the face of those types of aggressions, of provocations. Our players always maintained proper conduct, the attitude of good sportsmen and great footballers,” he noted.

Advertisement
‘If I see Olmo, I will apologize to him in person,’ Roberto Ayala reflects on post-match incident between Argentina and Spain

see also

‘If I see Olmo, I will apologize to him in person,’ Roberto Ayala reflects on post-match incident between Argentina and Spain

Argentina players await potential FIFA disciplinary action

FIFA has since issued an official statement confirming that its Disciplinary Committee has opened an investigation into potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding the postgame altercations.

At present, world soccer’s governing body has yet to announce formal suspensions or financial penalties for any of the Argentina players or coaching staff involved. With the next FIFA international window scheduled for September, officials have a two-month runway to hand down individual or team-wide disciplinary measures.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente surprisingly compares Ferran Torres to Alvaro Morata after 2026 World Cup title

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente surprisingly compares Ferran Torres to Alvaro Morata after 2026 World Cup title

Spain managed to end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup title. After this victory, head coach Luis de la Fuente praised Ferran Torres’ impact in the tournament, surprisingly comparing him to Álvaro Morata.

Spain end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup and breaking four major records

Spain end their 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup and breaking four major records

Although they weren't considered top contenders, Spain managed to defeat Argentina, ending a 16-year drought by winning the 2026 World Cup. With this victory, they broke four records in the tournament.

Luis de la Fuente explains why Spain couldn’t finish off Argentina earlier in World Cup final

Luis de la Fuente explains why Spain couldn’t finish off Argentina earlier in World Cup final

Following a tight 1-0 victory, head coach Luis de la Fuente explained why Spain was unable to put the game away earlier against Argentina.

Luis de la Fuente makes bold Spain claim after beating France: ‘They were up against the best team in the world’

Luis de la Fuente makes bold Spain claim after beating France: ‘They were up against the best team in the world’

Spain secured their place in the 2026 World Cup final after defeating France, and Luis de la Fuente had nothing but praise for his team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo