Spain boss De la Fuente condemns World Cup final brawl with Argentina as ‘intolerable’ and ‘inadmissible’

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina ended in heavy controversy, with players from both sides sparking a wild postgame melee following the final whistle. Addressing the chaotic scene, Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente offered a sharp rebuke, calling the altercations “intolerable” and “inadmissible.”

As referee Slavko Vincic blew his whistle to finalize Spain‘s 1-0 extra-time victory, a late shove from Nahuel Molina into Rodri’s midsection ignited a heated confrontation between the two benches. Midfielder Leandro Paredes emerged as a central figure in the melee after physical clashes with both Eric García and Gavi, while Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also captured on video shoving Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo.

Speaking to TVE after reviewing footage of the brawl, De la Fuente offered a candid assessment of the altercations: “It is intolerable, inadmissible, and cannot be allowed. We must highlight our behavior in the face of aggressions and provocations. Believe me, at the time of those events I didn’t realize it because I was celebrating with other people, hugging colleagues. I didn’t notice.“

The Spanish manager maintained his respect for the opposition while firmly condemning their postgame behavior. “But of course, in any case, that is intolerable, inadmissible, and cannot be allowed. Players of that caliber, whom I have praised every day prior and continue to do so because they are great footballers. They have a magnificent manager who I’m sure felt just as bad as we did upon seeing those reactions. That, I insist, is not tolerable,” he added.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final.

De la Fuente concluded by praising his own squad’s restraint under pressure, crediting his players for preventing the situation from devolving further. “I think we must highlight our behavior in the face of those types of aggressions, of provocations. Our players always maintained proper conduct, the attitude of good sportsmen and great footballers,” he noted.

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see also ‘If I see Olmo, I will apologize to him in person,’ Roberto Ayala reflects on post-match incident between Argentina and Spain

Argentina players await potential FIFA disciplinary action

FIFA has since issued an official statement confirming that its Disciplinary Committee has opened an investigation into potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding the postgame altercations.

At present, world soccer’s governing body has yet to announce formal suspensions or financial penalties for any of the Argentina players or coaching staff involved. With the next FIFA international window scheduled for September, officials have a two-month runway to hand down individual or team-wide disciplinary measures.