Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Frenkie de Jong clears the air about his injury amidst growing rumors of tension with Barcelona

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesFrenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong has broken his silence after weeks of speculation surrounding his recovery from a knee injury and his standing at Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder returned from the World Cup with a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee, an issue that could keep him sidelined for around four months.

“Normally, I don’t pay much attention to what is written about me, but recently there has been a lot of speculation about my injury and my situation at Barcelona… During the World Cup, I got injured on my knee. After the first assessments, the doctors told me it was a small injury and that it wouldn’t get worse if I continued playing,” De Jong began in a post on his Instagram account.

The injury reportedly worsened during the Netherlands’ Round of 32 match against Morocco, where De Jong played through 110 minutes despite already carrying the problem, having received pain-blocking injections to remain available for his country during the tournament.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

De Jong explained that once he returned to Barcelona, further examinations revealed the injury was more serious than initially believed, though surgery isn’t required for his recovery.

Tweet placeholder

“In my holiday, I returned to Barcelona for further examinations. These showed that the injury was more serious than initially determined. Thankfully, at this stage there is no need for surgery, and I am now fully focused on my recovery and returning to the pitch as soon as possible,” he added.

Advertisement
Report: Former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets nears a return to Barcelona in a coaching role

see also

Report: Former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets nears a return to Barcelona in a coaching role

De Jong reaffirms his commitment to Barcelona

In the aftermath, reports emerged suggesting Barcelona felt misled by the Dutch federation over the true severity of the issue, while also pointing to friction between De Jong and coach Hansi Flick over how the situation was handled. That combination of a serious injury and swirling institutional tension fueled speculation about De Jong’s short-term future at the club.

De Jong, however, made clear that he remains fully committed to both Barcelona and the Netherlands national team, brushing aside any suggestion of a rift with the club.

“Playing for Barca and Oranje is something I feel incredibly proud of, and my commitment to both will never change. I will continue to give everything for this badge, for my teammates and for our fans. There are still many moments to create and goals we want to achieve together. Thank you for all your support. I can’t wait to be back. Visca Barca Sempre,” De Jong concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Frenkie de Jong reportedly faces Barcelona dilemma as four-month absence fuels Hansi Flick tension rumors

Frenkie de Jong reportedly faces Barcelona dilemma as four-month absence fuels Hansi Flick tension rumors

Frenkie de Jong appears to be facing major problems at Barcelona. Amid reports about his physical condition, he is reportedly dealing with an injury that will keep him out for more than four months. In addition, his relationship with Hansi Flick does not appear to be at its best.

Frenkie de Jong denies past departure rumors: “I only want to be at Barcelona”

Frenkie de Jong denies past departure rumors: “I only want to be at Barcelona”

Frenkie de Jong clarified past rumors about a possible Barcelona exit.

Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have been excluded from the starting lineup for Barcelona's game against Real Madrid.

Why aren’t Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal playing today for Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the Champions League Quarterfinals?

Why aren’t Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal playing today for Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid in the Champions League Quarterfinals?

Following a brilliant performance against Newcastle United, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, coach Hansi Flick is dealing with significant absences, as Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal remain sidelined, forcing changes to the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo