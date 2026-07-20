Argentina faces potential sanctions as FIFA opens disciplinary review into World Cup final clash with Spain

The 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium ended with Spain claiming its second world title following a narrow 1-0 extra-time victory, but the celebration was overshadowed by a chaotic postgame melee. Now, several Argentina players and staff members face potential sanctions after FIFA launched a formal disciplinary review into the altercations following the final whistle.

As referee Slavko Vincic blew the final whistle on Ferran Torres’ decisive extra-time winner, Spain’s squad erupted in joy while Argentina’s players stood in disbelief. However, emotions quickly boiled over, and several frustrated Argentine players engaged in physical confrontations with their Spanish counterparts on the pitch.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes was among the central figures in the chaos, spotted grabbing Spanish defender Eric García by the neck before being pulled away by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Moments later, Paredes grabbed Gavi by the front of his jersey and shoved the Barcelona midfielder to the turf.

The initial spark occurred when Spain’s substitutes stormed the pitch to celebrate, prompting Argentina fullback Nahuel Molina to jab a celebrating Rodri in the midsection. The Manchester City midfielder immediately confronted Molina, igniting a larger skirmish that brought in players from both sidelines, including García and Paredes.

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Meanwhile, Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also captured on camera striking Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo during the fray. While early reports suggested Paredes received a post-match red card, FIFA’s official match report did not log an ejection or reference the incident immediately following the game.

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FIFA’s official statement

The day after the incident, FIFA issued a statement confirming its investigation: “Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC), the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents.

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“Further details will be communicated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee once the prosecutor’s report has been completed,” the statement concluded. Under Subsection 1 of Article 36, the secretariat may appoint a prosecutor to conduct necessary inquiries into alleged breaches of governing regulations.

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Depending on the investigation’s findings, the individuals involved could face suspensions, financial penalties, or both. While FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee assesses the severity of the violations, Argentina’s players declined to comment on the matter, bypassing the stadium’s mixed zone and heading straight to the team bus through a side exit.