‘If I see Olmo, I will apologize to him in person,’ Roberto Ayala reflects on post-match incident between Argentina and Spain

With emotions running high at the end of the World Cup match that saw Spain beat Argentina in the final, some players became involved in an altercation that included pushes between both teams. Argentina’s staff tried to separate the players, but Roberto Ayala found himself pushing Dani Olmo, an incident he later explained in an interview with Valencia Capital Radio.

Ayala said: “It is a shame, and you have to accept responsibility for the actions you take on the field. I cannot do that regardless of what I may have received. I went in to separate them. It was more of a push than anything else, it was not a punch. It was a reaction to something that was said, but if I see Olmo, I will apologize to him in person. I regret it.”

The incidents began when Spain’s substitute players entered the field to celebrate, with some of them mocking Argentina’s players. This led to a confrontation between Leandro Paredes, Eric García and Gavi that was later joined by more players. In the background, Ayala was seen slightly shoving Olmo.

Ayala on the match itself

The visible face of the coaching staff is the manager, with Lionel Scaloni being the leader of the team. Around him are experienced figures such as Ayala, who played for more than a decade during a successful era for Valencia.

García sparked the incident after the match (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Losing the final in that way was a huge disappointment, albeit the former player commented that the reception they received in Argentina after returning helped them deal with the result against a Spain team he also congratulated.

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see also ‘Paredes can be happy that there wasn’t a player like me’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to the post-match incident between Argentina and Spain

Ayala said: “They were superior and deserved to win the World Cup. We showed a part of our game, but we did not have the same level in our legs as we did in 2022. We have to congratulate Spain. They were better and they overpowered us. It was another learning experience for us. Spain played attractive soccer that many people enjoy. There was nothing that happened in the locker room, there was simply a team that played better, was superior and won.”

Ayala on the referee’s performance

The appointment of UEFA referee Slavko Vincic for a final involving a European team generated controversy, especially because Argentina had only lost two World Cup matches under Scaloni before the final, with the previous defeat coming against Saudi Arabia in Qatar. However, Ayala did not use the referee’s decisions as an excuse when discussing Enzo Fernández’s red card.

Ayala said: “I don’t know how to rate it. He did not call the small plays. There were fouls that he let go. I think he rushed with the first yellow card for the sending-off. The second one was a fairly direct challenge that is a yellow card because of the force of the tackle. We cannot fall into the idea that the referee was bad. I think he did well while officiating the final.”

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