Luis de la Fuente explains why Spain couldn’t finish off Argentina earlier in World Cup final

Luis de la Fuente has guided Spain through a historic 2026 World Cup run to claim the nation’s second global title following a thrilling 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium. During his postgame remarks, the Spanish manager opened up about the tactical battle and why his team was unable to put the game away during regulation.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, De la Fuente expressed immense pride in his squad’s journey: “So much pride in this generation of footballers who have kept growing with this philosophy, setting an example of a group, a team, a family. Having accompanied them on this journey is an honor for me.“

He revealed an emotional locker room exchange where his own players recognized the magnitude of what they had achieved over the last two years, pairing their Euro 2024 crown with the World Cup trophy. “I am very moved. We have talked a lot with the players. ‘Mister,’ they told me, ‘we have won everything, everything.’ That is an example for Spanish youth, for Spain. Together we are stronger,” he added.

Despite controlling the tempo and dominating possession over almost the entire 120 minutes, De la Fuente also addressed the team’s missed opportunities in front of the net: “I believe the match should have been decided sooner. Dibu’s great saves prevented the game from being settled earlier. But since we like to suffer, we have shown that we are prepared for anything.“

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