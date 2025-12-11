Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé to miss four Real Madrid teammates as La Liga confirms suspensions following Celta Vigo chaos

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has become the focal point of a Real Madrid side that has struggled to deliver convincing performances whenever the French star isn’t at his best. Following the chaos in their latest league match against Celta Vigo, La Liga has now confirmed the suspensions of four of Mbappé’s teammates.

For Matchday 16, Real Madrid hosted Celta Vigo last Sunday in a match where Los Blancos once again failed to close the gap on FC Barcelona at the top of the table. After Celta opened the scoring in the 54th minute, frustrations and rising tension led to a desperate response from Madrid, which suffered their first major blow in the 64th minute when Fran García was sent off after committing two quick fouls.

As Real Madrid pushed for an equalizer, tension between the players and referee Alejandro Quintero González escalated, but it boiled over in the 90+2 minute. Álvaro Carreras was shown a red card after twice protesting to the referee while trying to restart play quickly, a decision sparked outrage across the Madrid bench, leading to further confrontations and bookings, including suspensions for Dani Carvajal and Endrick, who were both substitutes.

On Wednesday, La Liga issued a statement confirming that Álvaro Carreras, Dani Carvajal, and Endrick will each serve a two-match suspension. Meanwhile, defender Fran García will serve a one-match ban for his red card.

Endrick of Real Madrid is shown a red card by referee, Alejandro Quintero during the match against Celta Vigo.

According to the disciplinary committee, the two-game bans stem from repeated protests and “disparagement” toward referee Quintero González. In contrast, García’s dismissal was due to an in-play foul, resulting in a less severe punishment than the others.

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Gareth Bale reveals inside details of his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: ‘Never had anything’

Currently sitting second with 36 points, Real Madrid will travel to face Deportivo Alavés on Sunday, where Mbappé and company will be without all four suspended teammates. García will return for the following match against Sevilla, but Carreras, Carvajal, and Endrick will have to wait one more week.

Alonso expresses frustration with the referee

Carreras’ red card infuriated Real Madrid, causing several players from the bench to rush toward the referee in protest, and coach Xabi Alonso was no exception. With rumors already circulating about his future, the former Bayern Munich midfielder also voiced his displeasure to Quintero González, earning a yellow card and capping a night to forget.

In the post-match press conference, Alonso gave a blunt assessment of the officiating: “The referee’s decisions drove us crazy. The sending-off… he was very permissive, I didn’t like his performance at all… Álvaro’s yellow card is very debatable, it felt like he really wanted to give it. I didn’t like it, and it threw us off a bit. I didn’t like the officiating.”

