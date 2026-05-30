Neymar’s 2026 World Cup injury controversy addressed by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti

While the muscle injury sidelining Neymar was only made public a few days ago, Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the staff was already aware of the physical issue when naming the roster for the 2026 World Cup. Ancelotti noted that Santos had communicated a medical report prior to the announcement, though the initial assessment was not entirely accurate.

“The report stated the player had a minor issue, an edema, and we allowed them to manage the situation until May 27,” Ancelotti explained during a press conference. “The player was called up with the full conviction that he needed to be included. After the 27th, we took charge of Neymar’s recovery, and we continue to do so”.

The Italian manager dismissed rumors that the Seleção might drop the Santos star from the official squad, emphasizing that the medical team is working to get him fit as quickly as possible.

Finally, the Italian tactician made it clear that the 26 players he called up are the ones traveling to North America, and the staff will wait for Neymar to recover. “The 26 players I chose are the ones who will play in the World Cup,” Ancelotti concluded. “Unfortunately, Neymar has this small issue preventing him from training with the group, but he is working very well individually to recover soon”.

Neymar announced as part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad. (Getty Images)

Sidelined for pre-World Cup friendlies

Ancelotti’s comments confirm that Neymar will be unavailable for Brazil’s upcoming warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. The forward will sit out Sunday’s friendly against Panama, as well as the final tune-up match against Egypt on Saturday, June 6.

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Timeline for Neymar’s recovery

With Ancelotti clarifying the situation, Neymar’s projected 14-to-21-day recovery timeline began well before the injury was officially disclosed to the public. Because of this head start on his rehabilitation, the coaching staff has not ruled him out for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on Saturday, June 13, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

If he is not at 100% for the opener, Ancelotti and the coaching staff expect to have him available for the second Group stage match against Haiti on Friday, June 19, in Philadelphia.