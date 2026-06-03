Lionel Messi headlines list of six Argentina players with physical issues ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are currently training in Kansas City, focusing heavily on their upcoming 2026 World Cup debut on June 16 against Algeria. To prepare, the Albiceleste will play two warm-up matches—first against Honduras on Saturday, June 6, and then against Iceland on Tuesday, June 9—allowing manager Lionel Scaloni to fine-tune tactical details ahead of the tournament.

However, at least six players continue to undergo rehabilitation for various physical setbacks and are highly unlikely to feature in the first friendly match. The list includes Messi, Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nico Paz, and Leandro Paredes.

The two most concerning cases involve the Aston Villa goalkeeper and the River Plate fullback. “Dibu” Martinez suffered a fracture in the ring finger of his right hand on May 20 during the buildup to the Europa League Final, severely limiting his training sessions. While medical staff expects him to be ready for the World Cup opener against Algeria, he will lack match sharpness.

Meanwhile, Montiel was forced to miss the final of the Argentine Tournament on May 24 due to a muscle tear. His recovery is being evaluated day by day, making him one of the few players Scaloni might replace on the roster at the last minute if needed. Consequently, right-backs Nicolas Capaldo and Agustin Giay will be tested during the upcoming friendlies as potential cover.

Nicolas Capaldo of Hamburger SV and Agustin Giay of Palmeiras. (Getty Images)

As for Messi (fatigue), Molina (muscle tear), Paredes (hamstring overload), and Paz (minor fracture in his right knee), all four are training separately from the main group. They could be medically cleared later this week, though the coaching staff will err on the side of caution and rest them against Honduras.

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Julian Alvarez and Cristian Romero fully recovered

Amid the lingering fitness concerns surrounding several squad members, Argentina received a major boost as Julian Alvarez and Cristian Romero have made full recoveries.

The Atletico Madrid forward has successfully overcome an ankle sprain, while the Tottenham defender has cleared a collateral ligament sprain in his right knee. Both players returned to full team training on Monday and are fully available to start in Argentina‘s opening match of the 2026 World Cup.