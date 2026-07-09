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Lionel Messi becomes the first player in 60 years to reach astonishing World Cup all-around record

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Lionel Messi continues to produce unforgettable moments for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, with the reigning champion marching into the quarterfinals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt. While the veteran captain is already among the tournament’s top scorers and remains central to Argentina’s title defense, another remarkable achievement has emerged that further cements his legendary status.

The 39-year-old has once again become the heartbeat of Argentina‘s campaign, combining goals, assists and world-class creativity to inspire another deep run. His performances have reminded fans why he remains one of soccer’s greatest players, even as younger stars challenge for the spotlight.

Messi played a decisive role in La Albiceleste’s victory over Egypt, scoring once and providing an assist as the defending champion booked its place in the quarterfinals. The result set up a meeting with Switzerland and kept alive the dream of winning a second consecutive World Cup title.

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His individual numbers have been equally impressive. Messi has scored eight goals at the tournament, leaving him one behind Kylian Mbappe of France and Erling Haaland of Norway in the Golden Boot race, while sitting two clear of Harry Kane.

RankPlayerCountryGoalsAssists
1.Lionel MessiArgentina81
2.Kylian MbappeFrance72
3.Erling HaalandNorway70
4.Harry KaneEngland61
5.Ousmane DembeleFrance42
6.Mikel OyarzabalSpain41

Messi achieves World Cup record unlike any other

As Argentina celebrated qualification, Opta revealed a statistic that highlighted just how complete Messi’s performances have been throughout the tournament. Since detailed statistical tracking began in 1966, Messi has become the only player in a single FIFA World Cup to create at least 10 chances, complete at least 10 dribbles, make at least 10 through balls, and win at least 10 fouls.

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His numbers underline the achievement even further. Messi has created 15 chances, completed 10 successful dribbles, delivered 11 through balls and won 13 fouls, becoming the first player in nearly six decades of Opta‘s records to reach all four milestones in the same World Cup.

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The record illustrates every aspect of his influence on the field. Beyond scoring goals, the 39-year-old has consistently unlocked defenses with incisive passing, carried the ball through pressure, drawn fouls in dangerous areas, and dictated Argentina’s attacking rhythm.

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Defying age on soccer’s biggest stage

Many players excel in one statistical category during a major tournament, but Messi has dominated across several different areas simultaneously. His vision, close control and decision-making have allowed him to remain one of the competition’s most influential performers despite being one of its oldest outfield stars.

Messi missed a penalty in the first half

Messi missed a penalty in the first half

Rather than relying solely on finishing ability, the Argentina captain has contributed in virtually every attacking phase. Whether creating opportunities for teammates or carrying the ball through crowded defenses, he has remained the focal point of his national team’s offense.

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At 39 years old, Messi continues to deliver performances that many expected from players entering their prime instead of approaching the twilight of their careers. His consistency throughout the tournament has surprised even longtime observers, proving that experience, intelligence, and technical brilliance can still dominate at the highest level.

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