‘I would like Argentina because of Lionel Messi’, Gavi picks his preferred match if Spain reach the final

There are still many things to be decided at the 2026 World Cup with just one semifinalist set after France beat Morocco. The next team that can join them is Spain, who face Belgium, but Gavi was asked about who he would like to play in a possible final.

Gavi said: “I hope to be important at the World Cup. I dream of scoring the winning goal. I have always dreamed of scoring an overhead kick in the final. They are dreams, and hopefully they come true. I would like Argentina because of Lionel Messi, but as long as we reach the final, it doesn’t matter who it is.”

It will not be easy for Spain to reach the last match of the competition, as they first need to beat Belgium, a team that has improved throughout the tournament, before a possible semifinal against France.

Gavi does not underestimate Belgium

While Spain may have more chances on paper, Belgium are coming from their best performance of the competition. After struggling to come back against Senegal, they beat the USMNT 4-1 in a convincing performance.

Cape Verde and Austria were the midfielder’s only matches (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Even if they did not look like a team capable of going far at the beginning, Belgium still have many players of great quality who can be competitive, something the midfielder mentioned when discussing their next rivals.

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Gavi said: “I don’t like talking about that. Belgium have great players, just like Portugal. We have to do our job very well. If we do that, things will surely go well. The important thing is beating Belgium.”

Gavi on his lack of participation

The competition has not gone as Gavi expected individually, as he has not participated in three matches. Even though he was in the lineup against Cape Verde, the draw made Luis de la Fuente change his plans. This left the midfielder out of the team, with him playing just six minutes against Austria.

Gavi said: “I came here to win the World Cup. The manager knows me better than anyone. We all want to play more, but what really matters is winning the World Cup. He knows he can count on me for whatever he needs.”

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