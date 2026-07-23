Nestor Lorenzo signs Colombia extension as James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz look to the next cycle

Colombia confirmed that Nestor Lorenzo will continue as head coach of the men’s national team, closing the book on months of speculation about his future following the country’s run at the 2026 World Cup. The decision came after a meeting of the Colombian Football Federation’s (FCF) Executive Committee in Bogota on Thursday, July 23.

The federation made the news official through an official statement: “The Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation announces, following the meeting held this Thursday, July 23, in the city of Bogota, the renewal of head coach Nestor Lorenzo’s contract at the helm of the Colombia men’s senior national team”.

The communique didn’t specify an exact end date for the new deal, though it’s understood to run through the South American World Cup qualifiers for the 2030 edition, with the expectation that it could be extended further if Colombia reaches the centennial World Cup.

The renewal gives Lorenzo, who took over the program in July 2022, a clear runway to build toward the next cycle with largely the same group of players that carried the team through this World Cup.

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What the renewal means for James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz

Lorenzo’s continuity is significant news for James Rodriguez in particular. The coach has consistently viewed the veteran playmaker as an important piece of his setup, calling him up regularly even during stretches when Rodriguez wasn’t producing his best form at club level. With Lorenzo staying on, the door remains open for Rodriguez to continue being part of the national team project going forward.

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Luis Diaz, meanwhile, faces no such uncertainty. The winger remains a fixture in Lorenzo’s plans and is currently regarded as Colombia’s best player, making him an obvious cornerstone as the team begins building toward the next World Cup cycle.

Lorenzo’s numbers with Colombia

Since taking charge, Lorenzo has restored Colombia to the top tier of South American football after a stretch on the margins of the region’s biggest competitions. His tenure includes a runner-up finish at the 2024 Copa America and a return to the World Cup stage, both marks of a program that had gone years without featuring prominently on the continental radar.

Perhaps the clearest sign of that turnaround was a 28-match unbeaten run that stood as one of the best stretches in the national team’s history, a streak that only came to an end in the most painful way possible: a loss to Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final. Across his time in charge, Lorenzo has overseen 51 matches, winning 31, drawing 12 and losing just 8.

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