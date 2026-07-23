Lionel Messi isn’t done with Argentina just yet despite 2026 World Cup heartbreak as new plan comes to light

Lionel Messi’s future with the Argentina national team has become one of the biggest talking points in world soccer following the heartbreaking defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. While many supporters expected the legendary captain to step away after another unforgettable tournament, fresh reports suggest the story may not be over yet, with a new plan beginning to emerge behind the scenes.

The Argentina national team fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time in the World Cup final, ending its hopes of defending the title won in Qatar four years earlier. Despite the disappointment, Messi once again proved why he remains one of football’s greatest players, delivering a remarkable campaign that added another chapter to his legendary career.

Although Argentina failed to lift the trophy, Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, leading his country all the way to another World Cup final. His performances showed that, even at 39 years old, he continues to influence the biggest matches on the international stage.

The emotional scenes after the final fueled speculation that the defeat could mark the end of Messi’s international journey. Many observers believed the tournament would represent his final appearance in Argentina colors, especially after the physical demands of another deep World Cup run.

The new plan for Messi’s Argentina future

While retirement rumors continue to circulate, reports indicate Messi is not expected to announce his international retirement immediately. Instead, a different farewell is reportedly being prepared.

According to TyC Sports, the current plan is for Messi to continue representing Argentina over the coming months before receiving an official farewell during a home international match. The report adds that the tribute would be announced well in advance, allowing supporters across the country to celebrate the captain’s extraordinary international career.

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Rather than leaving quietly after the World Cup final, the Argentine federation reportedly wants to ensure Messi receives the send-off many believe he deserves. Such a celebration would give fans the opportunity to thank the player who transformed the national team over nearly two decades.

Why retirement remains uncertain

Several factors continue to influence Messi’s decision regarding his international future. While a seventh World Cup appearance in 2030, when he would be 43 years old, appears highly unlikely, that does not necessarily mean his Argentina career is over today.

His physical condition, club schedule and the ongoing transition within the national team will all play important roles. Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until the end of 2028, meaning balancing club commitments with international football will require careful planning.

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Another element creating uncertainty is the future of head coach Lionel Scaloni. Questions surrounding Scaloni’s long-term plans have added another layer of intrigue as Argentina begins preparing for its next generation.