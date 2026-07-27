‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Kylian Mbappe became yet another global superstar to endure a heartbreaking finish at the 2026 World Cup after France fell short of reaching the final. In a lengthy message to supporters, the French striker reflected on Les Bleus‘ run in North America and its emotional aftermath: “It hurts, and it will hurt for a while.“

After making back-to-back World Cup final appearances in 2018 and 2022, France entered the 2026 tournament as a top title contender. Despite Mbappe posting historic numbers throughout the competition, France fell to eventual champions Spain in the semifinals before dropping a wild 6-4 thriller to England in the third-place match.

A week after the conclusion of the World Cup, Mbappe took to Instagram to share a poignant message with French supporters: “We’re not bringing a collective trophy home. It hurts, and it will hurt for a while. I won’t pretend otherwise. I’m proud to have won the Golden Boot, but it would have meant far more with the World Cup beside it. Maybe we owed you a better ending.“

With 10 goals in eight matches, Mbappe captured his second career World Cup Golden Boot, matching his award from the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The 27-year-old superstar also became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 22 career goals, eclipsing Lionel Messi’s mark of 21.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Directing praise toward his teammates, France’s backroom staff, and long-time manager Didier Deschamps, Mbappe voiced immense pride in captaining his country while expressing deep gratitude for the fans who followed their run from afar. “So many of you stayed up up late, some of you deep into the night, to watch us play an ocean away… Men and women of every background and every generation, united by the simple joy of sharing the moment,” he wrote.

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He concluded his statement with a promise to French fans, reminding them that the team’s international ambitions remain bright. “This World Cup has come to an end, but the story goes on. There will be other matches, other nights in summer and in winter when we’ll all come together again over this same game, with the same undiminished excitement. Our journey together is far from over.“

Mbappe’s full statement:

“Thank you.

“A month of emotion. Of pushing beyond our limits. Of pride in wearing the colors of France. And above all, of passion: the same passion that drives us on the pitch and that drives you, whether you were watching from home or cheering in the stands. That’s what we experienced together. An incredible story.

“We’re not bringing a collective trophy home. It hurts, and it will hurt for a while. I won’t pretend otherwise. I’m proud to have won the Golden Boot, but it would have meant far more with the World Cup beside it. Maybe we owed you a better ending. But we don’t always get to choose how the story ends. We do get to choose what we put into it, and we gave it everything. That much we can be proud of.

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“Thank you to my teammates. Without their work, their runs, their passes, without the spirit that carried us from the first match to the last, I could never have scored so many goals. This award belongs to the team as much as it belongs to me.

“As a kid, I dreamed of playing in a World Cup. Just one. I’ve now played in three, won one, and this year I’ve had the immense honor of captaining my country. I will never forget it.

“So many of you stayed up up late, some of you deep into the night, to watch us play an ocean away. You gathered at home, in bars, with family and friends, in France and far beyond it. Others were there with us in the stadiums, draped in the French flag. Children with stars in their eyes. Men and women of every background and every generation, united by the simple joy of sharing the moment.

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“And you never stopped believing in us. Not in the hardest moments. Not even when we deserved it least. This story was written by millions of hands, not just by the eleven on the field, all of them carried by the same passion.

“I’ve already said to Didier what I needed to say. He knows. Thank you to him, to his entire staff, to the physios, the chefs, the fitness coaches, the drivers, and to everyone working behind the scenes whom no one ever sees and without whom none of of this this would have been possible. And thank you to everyone who welcomed us and supported us across the United States.

“At its heart, football is still a game. A game we take very seriously, one we spend a lifetime trying to master, but a game all the same, and it still comes down to what it came down to when we first started playing: a ball, a goal, and the desire to score. That’s why it brings us together the way it does.

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“This World Cup has come to an end, but the story goes on. There will be other matches, other nights in summer and in winter when we’ll all come together again over this same game, with the same undiminished excitement. Our journey together is far from over.

“Thank you for everything.

“Kylian Mbappe.“