Cristiano Ronaldo to MLS? Commissioner Don Garber finally responds to transfer speculation after Portugal’s 2026 World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo may have exited the 2026 World Cup with Portugal, but speculation surrounding his club future has only intensified. As rumors continue to link the Portuguese icon with Major League Soccer, fans are eagerly waiting to discover what MLS Commissioner Don Garber had to say about the possibility of one of soccer’s greatest-ever players making the move to North America despite his current contract with Al-Nassr running until summer 2027.

The Portugal national team saw its World Cup journey come to an end, yet the spotlight quickly shifted from the tournament to Ronaldo’s future. With the veteran forward still performing at a high level and remaining one of the sport’s biggest global attractions, the idea of seeing him in MLS has once again become one of soccer’s hottest talking points.

Even at 41 years old, Ronaldo remains one of soccer’s most recognizable names. His legendary career has taken him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr, where he continues to score goals at an impressive rate.

His commercial appeal remains equally remarkable. Stadium attendance, television ratings, sponsorship deals, and merchandise sales have followed Ronaldo throughout his career, making him one of the sport’s biggest marketing assets regardless of where he plays.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr with the Saudi Pro League title.

That is precisely why MLS continues to be linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. League officials have already witnessed the enormous impact another global superstar can have, as Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has transformed interest in the competition.

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What did Don Garber say about Ronaldo?

The speculation received fresh momentum after MLS Commissioner Don Garber addressed questions about whether Ronaldo could eventually join the league. While stopping short of revealing any negotiations or official plans, Garber made it clear that the decision ultimately belongs to the Portuguese superstar.

Garber explained, via MLS: “That’s his decision. I don’t know what his plans are or if he’ll continue playing. If he decides he wants to play in MLS, and there’s a club that wants to sign him, then obviously the league will definitely support that.”

Those remarks immediately fueled discussion across social media, with many supporters interpreting them as MLS leaving the door wide open should Ronaldo ever decide to continue his career in the United States. Although no club has announced interest publicly, Garber’s comments suggest the league would welcome such a move.

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MLS Commissioner Don Garber speaks with media

Messi’s success provides the blueprint

Many observers believe Ronaldo could generate similar excitement if he eventually crossed the Atlantic. Messi’s move to MLS dramatically increased ticket demand, international television audiences, sponsorship opportunities, and worldwide attention for the league.

Garber’s latest comments reflect that reality. While he avoided making promises, his response indicated that MLS would support any club interested in signing Ronaldo should the player choose North America as his next destination.

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Ronaldo remains committed to Al-Nassr

Despite the ongoing speculation, Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr until June 30, 2027. His current agreement is considered one of the richest contracts in sports history, making an immediate departure unlikely unless circumstances change.

The Portuguese captain reportedly earns around $245 million per season, with the agreement also including a 15% ownership stake in the Saudi side, performance bonuses tied to goals, assists, league titles, and individual awards, along with extensive lifestyle benefits for his family and personal staff.

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