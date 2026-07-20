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Report: Paolo Maldini steps up talks to convince Pep Guardiola to become Italy’s next head coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Paolo Maldini, Italy Technical Director, and Pep Guardiola.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesPaolo Maldini, Italy Technical Director, and Pep Guardiola.

Italy decided to reshape their sporting project after completing several years without playing the World Cup, dismissing staff and some executives. Paolo Maldini has taken on a prominent role in this new process, being appointed as the new technical director. As his biggest move, he has decided to take decisive steps to convince Pep Guardiola to take the head coach position, as he is free following his departure from Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports Italy, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has met with Pep Guardiola to convince him to take over as the national team head coach. Paolo Maldini, the new technical director, and Leonardo, his advisor, traveled to Barcelona to speak personally with him. However, Guardiola has not given the FIGC a definitive answer, but it is pushing hard to convince him.

Even though several candidates have already been linked with Italy, Pep Guardiola is the only one considered the absolute priority. If he accepts the offer, he would arrive as a complete manager, looking to implement a young and promising project. However, the Spaniard coach would need long-term backing, just as he had at Manchester City, or he could reject any offer from the Azzurri.

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Throughout his successful managerial career, Guardiola has not yet coached a team in Italy, but he did have a spell in Serie A during his playing career. After leaving Barcelona in 2001, he joined Brescia as a free agent. There, he played 25 matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Therefore, he is already familiar with Italy, and his arrival would be key to rebuilding the entire national team project.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Final match.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Final match.

Guardiola’s potential arrival would not recover Italy Euro 2028 hopes

Over the past few years, Italy have played with a very direct style of soccer, focused on pace and counterattacks. In case Pep Guardiola were to arrive as the new head coach, he would look to implement a more dominant, possession-based style, moving away from a three-man defensive line. As this would be a fairly drastic change, the Azzurri might not be immediate contenders for UEFA Euro 2028.

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At both Barcelona and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola needed one or two full seasons to implement his style and build a world-class squad. In Italy, this would be no different, as he would have to reshape the approach at the youth levels. In addition, Italy’s young stars would need time to adapt to his playing philosophy. This does not mean they would be unable to win UEFA Euro 2028, but rather that they would not arrive as top contenders.

Instead of targeting UEFA Euro 2028, Guardiola’s Italy could focus on returning to the 2030 World Cup and reaching the knockout stage once again. If his appointment is completed soon, he would have four full years to work and implement his ideas, an ideal scenario. Therefore, the greatest expectations would be placed on that tournament, where they would aim to win the trophy again, something they have not achieved since 2006.

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