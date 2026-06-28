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James Rodriguez shares Cristiano Ronaldo memory after World Cup reunion: ‘I was always at his house’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© David Ramos & Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez #10 of Colombia and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The 2026 World Cup serves as the swan song for several of the game’s biggest stars, with legends like James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo chief among them. The former Real Madrid teammates reunited during a high-stakes clash between Colombia and Portugal, prompting Rodriguez to open up about his close relationship with the legendary forward: “I was always at his house.

On Saturday, Colombia and Portugal battled for the top spot in Group K in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 fixture that ultimately ended in a scoreless draw in Miami. Sporting their respective captain’s armbands, Rodriguez and Ronaldo shared a warm, amicable moment together on the pitch just before the opening whistle.

Speaking to ESPN after the match, Rodriguez was asked about the pregame reunion and took the opportunity to reflect on their long-standing bond: “He is a great friend, he is a great person. Since I arrived at Real Madrid, when we were both younger, we formed a beautiful friendship; I was always at his house.

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Real Madrid signed Rodriguez following his breakout season at AS Monaco and a stunning Golden Boot performance for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup. Over the course of three seasons together in Spain, a stretch that included lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy, the duo forged a powerful bond that has endured to this day.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal embrace after the scoreless draw in the World Cup 2026.

James Rodriguez of Colombia and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal embrace after the 0-0 draw in the World Cup.

The Colombian playmaker concluded by praising the Portuguese icon, who is currently competing in his record-breaking sixth World Cup. “He is a great person and an example because of everything he has done. At 41 years old, look at what he’s like, the physique he has. It’s because he is a great athlete and a person I admire a lot and hold dear,” Rodriguez stated.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s showdown with James Rodriguez and Colombia makes 2026 World Cup history before kick-off for one major reason

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s showdown with James Rodriguez and Colombia makes 2026 World Cup history before kick-off for one major reason

Who will Colombia and Portugal face next in the World Cup?

Colombia vs. Portugal was one of the marquee matchups of the group stage finale with the Group K crown on the line, and while both sides created dangerous opportunities that forced spectacular goalkeeper saves, the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Rodriguez pulled the strings with five key passes but couldn’t find the breakthrough, while Ronaldo endured a tough day at the office, limited to just 35 touches and a single shot on target.

With the teams splitting the points, Colombia topped the group with seven points, while Portugal advanced as the runners-up with five. As both nations move on to the Round of 32, Rodriguez and Colombia will square off against Ghana on July 3rd in Kansas City, while Ronaldo’s squad is set for a heavyweight clash against Croatia on July 2nd in Toronto.

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