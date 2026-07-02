How to watch Spain vs Austria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Austria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Austria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, July 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain enters the knockout stage with the immense pressure of being reigning European champions and a historical powerhouse. After a surprising goalless draw to open their campaign, Luis de la Fuente‘s squad found their rhythm, but the ghosts of recent tournaments loom large. Exits in the first knockout round in both 2018 and 2022 mean that anything less than a deep run would be considered a failure for La Roja.

Standing in their way is an Austrian side making their first appearance in the knockout rounds since 1978. Under the tactical guidance of Ralf Rangnick, they have transformed into a high-energy, aggressive unit capable of challenging elite opponents. With expectations low and momentum high after a dramatic group stage conclusion, Austria is playing with house money and has the tactical discipline to spring a massive upset.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Spain‘s journey through the group stage was a tale of recovery. After being held by Cape Verde, they delivered an emphatic 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia before grinding out a disciplined victory over Uruguay to top their group. They boast the tournament’s most formidable defense, having conceded the lowest expected goals against (xGA) and fewest shots. This defensive solidity, combined with their unmatched ability to control possession, makes them a daunting opponent.

Austria, meanwhile, has relied on grit and tactical cohesion. They secured their spot in the Round of 32 with a last-gasp equalizer against Algeria, showcasing their resilience. The tactical battle will be fascinating: Spain‘s patient, possession-based buildup against Austria‘s signature high-press, counter-attacking style. The key will be whether Austria‘s aggressive press can disrupt Spain‘s rhythm or if Spain‘s technical quality can exploit the space left behind Austria‘s high defensive line.

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The motivations for both squads are worlds apart. For Spain, the objective is clear: overcome their recent knockout stage curse and make a statement of intent. The sudden loss of midfielder Rodri for the rest of the tournament adds a layer of urgency and adversity. For Austria, this match is a free hit. Having already exceeded expectations, they can play without fear, aiming to make history and prove their system can topple one of the world’s best.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Spain. In seven official meetings, La Roja has claimed victory five times, with only one loss and one draw. Austria‘s sole victory against Spain came during the 1978 World Cup, marking the only previous encounter between the two nations at the global tournament.

Recent history is sparse, with the last competitive match taking place over two decades ago. However, the trend in their last five encounters, including qualifiers and friendlies, points to high-scoring affairs, with Spain winning all five. These matches have produced an average of 4.2 goals, including a staggering 9-0 Spanish victory in 1999 and a 5-1 win in their most recent meeting in 2009.

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From a data perspective, this match presents a clash of styles and statistics. Austria has conceded at least one goal in their last 12 consecutive World Cup matches, a vulnerability Spain will look to exploit. Conversely, Spain‘s defense has been nearly impenetrable, allowing a tournament-low 0.18 expected goals per match. While history suggests goals, Spain‘s current defensive form could stifle the Austrian attack.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Spain has been dealt a massive blow ahead of the knockout rounds, while Austria arrives with a clean bill of health and a consistent lineup.

The biggest news out of the Spanish camp is the tournament-ending injury to star defensive midfielder Rodri, a loss that will force a significant tactical reshuffle. Manager Luis de la Fuente also faces doubts over the fitness of wingers Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino. These absences will test the depth of a squad already under immense pressure to perform.

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Austria, by contrast, has no new injury concerns. Ralf Rangnick is expected to name an unchanged starting eleven from the side that secured qualification against Algeria. This consistency allows Austria to lean on the tactical familiarity and cohesion that has been central to their success, with key players like Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautović ready to lead the charge.

Spain Projected XI (4-3-3): Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Olmo, Gavi, Pedri; Baena, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

With Rodri out, Dani Olmo is expected to slot into a more central role, providing creativity alongside the technical mastery of Gavi and Pedri. The attack will lean heavily on the explosive talent of Lamine Yamal on the right wing, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line.

Austria Projected XI (4-3-3): A. Schlager; Mwene, Lienhart, Alaba, Posch; X. Schlager, Seiwald, Sabitzer; Schmid, Arnautovic, Laimer.

Rangnick‘s trusted lineup focuses on a high-energy midfield trio designed to press relentlessly. The experience of David Alaba at the back and Marko Arnautović up front provides a veteran spine, while Marcel Sabitzer will be the creative hub orchestrating Austria‘s attacks.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Austria live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can watch leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga and Bundesliga.

A subscription to the platform costs $14.99/month, giving you access to all live matches.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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