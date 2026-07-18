How much prize money does the 2026 World Cup third-place winner receive?

France and England have one final opportunity to end their 2026 World Cup campaign on a positive note when they meet in the third-place playoff in Miami. While both nations entered the tournament dreaming of lifting the trophy, the bronze-medal match now carries an intriguing incentive beyond pride, leaving many fans wondering exactly what reward awaits the winner.

The clash comes after painful semifinal defeats for both teams. France saw its title hopes ended by Spain with a 2-0 loss, while England suffered another heartbreaking exit after surrendering a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Argentina, forcing Thomas Tuchel’s side into one last appearance before the tournament concludes.

Neither side imagined its World Cup would end with a battle for third place. France entered the tournament among the favorites after another dominant run under Didier Deschamps, while England appeared destined for the final before Argentina’s dramatic late comeback.

Deschamps will also oversee his final match as France manager, ending an extraordinary 14-year spell that included the 2018 World Cup title, the 2022 runners-up finish, and another semifinal appearance in 2026.

Country Best Third-Place Finish History Last Podium Appearance England 3rd Place (1966 – Winners) / 4th Place (1990, 2018) 1966 (Champions) France 3rd Place (1958, 1986) 2022 (Runners-up)

England, meanwhile, hopes to secure its best World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966. The Three Lions have previously lost both of their third-place playoff appearances, including the 2018 defeat to Belgium, making Saturday’s contest an opportunity to rewrite an unwanted piece of history.

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2026 World Cup third-place play-off prize money

Although the third-place playoff is often viewed as the least glamorous fixture at a World Cup, FIFA ensures there is still plenty at stake. Besides securing the bronze medal and finishing the tournament on a winning note, the winner of the third-place match receives $29 million in performance-based prize money, while the fourth-place finisher earns $27 million, as confirmed by The Athletic.

Finish Prize Money (USD) Total Payout (Including Fees) First place $50 million ~$62.5+ million Runners-up $33 million ~$45.5 million Third place $29 million ~$41.5 million Fourth place $27 million ~$39.5 million

That figure is part of FIFA’s record-breaking financial distribution for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, which significantly increased the rewards compared to previous editions. Every participating nation also received guaranteed qualification and preparation funding before a ball was kicked, meaning the total financial package for the third-place nation is substantially higher than the performance prize alone.

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The 2026 World Cup has rewritten the financial record books as well as the tournament format. FIFA dramatically expanded the competition from 32 to 48 teams, increasing the number of matches, broadcasting opportunities, and commercial partnerships.

As a result, FIFA’s total prize pool has reached a record level, with hundreds of millions of dollars distributed among all participating federations. Even teams eliminated in the group stage earned significantly more than nations received in several previous World Cups.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

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Why the third-place match still matters

Many players and coaches openly admit that the third-place playoff is emotionally difficult after missing out on the final. England manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged the disappointment following the semifinal defeat to Argentina, while France boss Didier Deschamps has also emphasized that neither squad expected to be playing this fixture.

Still, the game carries significance beyond medal placement. It affects FIFA World Rankings, contributes to individual World Cup records, and offers one final opportunity for players and coaches to leave the tournament with momentum instead of disappointment.

Croatia celebrate with their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third placed medals

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The fixture also remains part of World Cup tradition. Since its introduction in 1934, nearly every edition of the tournament has featured a bronze-medal match, with only the inaugural 1930 World Cup and the unique 1950 round-robin format omitting it.