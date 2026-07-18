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Why aren’t Aurélien Tchouaméni and Manu Koné starting for France against England at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Tchouaméni and Kone are not in the lineup for France
© Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesTchouaméni and Kone are not in the lineup for France

With the third-place match of the 2026 World Cup ending the competition for France, there were some modifications made as Aurélien Tchouaméni and Manu Koné are not in the starting lineup against England.

The reason both midfielders aren’t starting is because Didier Deschamps made a technical decision to give minutes to the youngest player on the team, Warren Zaïre-Emery, who is 20 years old. The midfielder had only played against Morocco in the competition, entering as a substitute in the 80th minute.

This midfield was completed by Adrien Rabiot, who could be playing his last World Cup with France. The midfielder has been very important for the team in the competition, starting six matches and being rested against Norway. He played every full match except against Spain, where he was substituted at halftime.

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