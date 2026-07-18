Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

How old will Kylian Mbappé and France’s 2026 World Cup players be in 2030, and could they return?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Mbappé could be in the next edition of the competition
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesMbappé could be in the next edition of the competition

While the end of the 2026 World Cup wasn’t what France expected after losing to Spain in the semifinal, the future still looks bright as the team led by Kylian Mbappé could largely return in 2030.

The most important thing for France going forward is that Mbappé will be just 31 years old. With the advances in sports science and player longevity, that age should not be a problem for a player of his caliber.

Most of his attacking teammates should also return as they are younger, with the exception of Ousmane Dembélé, who is older than Mbappé. France continue to produce talented players at every position, with the biggest question perhaps being who will succeed Didier Deschamps as manager.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The exact opposite is true for some of the other players, with the main name who is unlikely to be present being N’Golo Kanté, who will be 39 years old by then and therefore unlikely to earn another call-up despite how important he has been for the team. Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernández and Brice Samba are also among the least likely players to return.

Current team’s age in 2030

PositionPlayerBirthdateAge (June 8, 2030)
GoalkeeperBrice SambaApril 25, 199436
GoalkeeperMike MaignanJuly 3, 199534
GoalkeeperRobin RisserDecember 2, 200425
DefenderLucas DigneJuly 20, 199336
DefenderLucas HernándezFebruary 14, 199634
DefenderTheo HernándezOctober 6, 199732
DefenderDayot UpamecanoOctober 27, 199831
DefenderJules KoundéNovember 12, 199831
DefenderIbrahima KonatéMay 25, 199931
DefenderMaxence LacroixApril 6, 200030
DefenderWilliam SalibaMarch 24, 200129
DefenderMalo GustoMay 19, 200327
MidfielderN’Golo KantéMarch 29, 199139
MidfielderAdrien RabiotApril 3, 199535
MidfielderAurélien TchouaméniJanuary 27, 200030
MidfielderManu KonéMay 17, 200129
MidfielderMaghnes AklioucheFebruary 25, 200228
MidfielderRayan CherkiAugust 17, 200326
MidfielderWarren Zaïre-EmeryMarch 8, 200624
ForwardOusmane DembéléMay 15, 199733
ForwardJean-Philippe MatetaJune 28, 199732
ForwardMarcus ThuramAugust 6, 199732
ForwardKylian MbappéDecember 20, 199831
ForwardMichael OliseDecember 12, 200128
ForwardBradley BarcolaSeptember 2, 200227
ForwardDésiré DouéJune 3, 200525
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe surpasses Lionel Messi as World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with brace vs England

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Lionel Messi as World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with brace vs England

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against England in the third-place match and surpassed Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

France vs England: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup third-place game

France vs England: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup third-place game

As both nations prepare for an emotional farewell to the tournament, supporters are eager to discover how the two star forwards fit into the plans for a match that few teams ever want to play.

What happens if Messi and Mbappe finish tied for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot?

What happens if Messi and Mbappe finish tied for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will also be competing for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot, and if they remain tied, FIFA will be using the established tie-breaking criteria to choose the winner.

Messi and Mbappé still in the Golden Boot race: How the 2026 World Cup top scorers battle stands before the final

Messi and Mbappé still in the Golden Boot race: How the 2026 World Cup top scorers battle stands before the final

The Golden Boot race still has Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé tied.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo