World Cup 2026 Day 1 Preview: Storylines, Matchups, and Predictions

The wait is officially over as the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America. To get fans completely set for Day 1 of the tournament, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price have delivered a comprehensive opening-day guide on the latest episode of The 90th Minute.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to get completely ready for the opening matches

The episode breaks down the most critical tactical battles, projected starting lineups, and squad selection debates defining the first day of action. The hosts focus heavily on which teams are positioned to make an immediate, heavy statement on the world stage.

In addition to evaluating the tournament favorites, Riccio and Price highlight the specific players under the spotlight and potential breakout stars to watch. The preview outlines the must-watch moments and tactical formations that will set the tone for the entire opening round.

From early predictions to reactions pouring in from around the global football community, this audio feature serves as a direct baseline for the start of the tournament. It provides a clean overview of everything needed to follow the opening action as the road to the trophy begins.

You can stream the entire preview right now. Check out The 90th Minute Day 1 Breakdown on Spotify to ensure you don’t miss a single storyline before the opening whistle blows.