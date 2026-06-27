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Ghana’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Croatia

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Iñaki Williams of Ghana.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesIñaki Williams of Ghana.

The Ghana FIFA ranking remains locked at a live, elevated position of 65th in the world as the Black Stars gear up for their final, decisive Group L showdown against Croatia.

Officially arriving at the 2026 World Cup bracket in the 73rd global slot, Carlos Queiroz’s squad completely upended pre-tournament projections. Back-to-back masterclasses on the pitch have sparked a major mathematical surge, leaving the African side in prime position to punch their ticket to the knockout rounds.

The Black Stars carry immense competitive momentum into the pitch at Philadelphia Stadium. Following their historic 1-0 opening triumph over Panama, Ghana executed a flawless defensive blueprint to hold a loaded England squad to a scoreless 0-0 draw on Matchday 2.

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That resolute performance added an immense layer of coefficient points to their board, preserving their newly claimed ranking position and proving that paper seedings don’t define this team.

Unpacking the final Group L equation

While Ghana’s live climb to 65th showcases a disciplined, rapidly rising unit, they face another massive structural challenge against a veteran Croatia side anchored at 13th place globally.

The current standings grid in Group L outlines the tight margins in play ahead of tonight’s simultaneous kickoffs:Group L Live Standings & Global Rank

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CountryLive FIFA RankPointsGoal DifferenceForm
England4th4+2W, D
Ghana65th4+1W, D
Croatia13th3-1L, W
Panama42nd0-2L, L

Because Croatia bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Panama, they sit just one point behind the co-leaders. This creates a straightforward, high-octane scenario: the winner of tonight’s head-to-head match will secure a guaranteed route out of the group stage. Remarkably, because Ghana has built such a rigid defensive wall, a draw will also be mathematically sufficient to secure a place in the historic Round of 32.

Historic trajectory

To put Ghana’s current 65th-place standing into a clearer historical perspective, the team is gradually climbing back toward the baseline of their golden generations.

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The Black Stars achieved their absolute pinnacle in February 2008, when a sensational international run propelled them to an all-time peak of 14th in the world. Conversely, their lowest structural floor occurred during a difficult competitive transition in June 2004, when they plummeted to 89th globally.

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