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Spain World Cup hero Ferran Torres questions Barcelona future as Hansi Flick weighs Lamine Yamal false-nine role

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Fran Santiago & David Ramos/Getty ImagesFerran Torres and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Ferran Torres became a national hero this summer after scoring the winning goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina, but his future at the club level remains far from settled. With the forward publicly questioning his continuity at Barcelona, head coach Hansi Flick is weighing the possibility of deploying teenage star Lamine Yamal in a false-nine role during the 2026–27 campaign.

As Barcelona‘s preseason preparations continue, veteran striker Robert Lewandowski departed the club as a free agent to join Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, while transfer negotiations for River Plate standout Julián Álvarez have stalled. For now, Torres stands as the roster’s only proven central striker, making his potential departure an urgent dilemma for the front office.

In an interview with sports business outlet Sportico, Torres addressed swirling transfer reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain, refusing to rule out an exit: “It’s always good when these teams want you. It’s good, but in the end I have a contract with Barcelona. It’s true that in soccer you never know what’s going to happen, but the good part is the fact that, since I have a contract, I can wait and decide on my own account.

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When asked what the Blaugrana would need to do to secure his long-term commitment, Torres was direct. “Barca has to show that they want me. They can come to negotiate and, in the end, everything will be discussed,” the former Manchester City forward stated.

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Torres’ current contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the 2026–27 season in June, meaning the club must either agree to an extension or facilitate a transfer to avoid losing him as an uncompensated free agent. Following his World Cup heroics with Spain, the 26-year-old forward has yet to report to preseason camp, taking extended leave before rejoining the squad on Aug. 12.

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While PSG’s interest continues to build, a formal opening bid has yet to materialize. However, according to a report from Diario Sport, Barcelona is seeking at least €55 million (roughly $63 million USD) to sanction a transfer, a figure that would allow the club to recoup its initial investment when signing him from Manchester City.

Yamal to cover the central striker role?

With many international stars still away on mandatory post-World Cup leave, Flick finds himself severely short on options through the middle. While Barcelona boasts depth along the wings, the German manager addressed the squad’s tactical flexibility as preparations ramp up.

Speaking to reporters outside St. James’ Park during the team’s English tour, Flick was asked whether utilizing Lamine Yamal as a central false nine was under consideration: “Lamine has already played (there) in one of two games with us. I think he’s a fantastic player, a world-class player so he can also adapt to this. But at the end, the focus is more as a seven (down the wing), but we’ll see what happens.

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During the 2025-26 season, Yamal earned two starts in a central false-nine capacity, featuring against CD Guadalajara and Real Betis in December. In both instances, the teenager operated out of the central channel while orchestrating play behind Marcus Rashford or Torres as the focal point up front.

While noting that summer additions Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi “can both feature as a No. 9,” Flick acknowledged that tactical adjustments will depend heavily on transfer developments. “Ultimately, it comes down to the final squad construction, so we have to be patient. I have complete faith in Deco and our sports direction. We know adjustments are necessary, but much of it hinges on Ferran’s situation,” Flick added.

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