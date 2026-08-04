Chris Canetti on Houston’s World Cup success: 1M+ fans, Cristiano Ronaldo excitement and US legacy

Houston solidified its standing as a major international sports destination during the 2026 World Cup, drawing over one million visitors to the city for matches and surrounding festival events.

One of the marquee attractions during the tournament was Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Portugal national team played two matches at NRG Stadium, driving massive crowds and fan engagement across the city. Beyond the Portuguese global icon, the overall tournament generated remarkable momentum, drawing sellout crowds across every single fixture hosted in South Texas.

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, Chris Canetti, president of the Houston 2026 World Cup Host Committee, reflected on the logistics and operational triumphs of the North American tournament, the lasting legacy for domestic soccer, and his upcoming career transition.

The post-World Cup momentum and operations

Two weeks have passed since the conclusion of the largest World Cup in history, spanning record numbers of host cities, venues, participating nations, and total matches. While event operations have naturally scaled back, Canetti emphasized that “there’s so much momentum here in the United States and in Houston from this World Cup,” noting that post-tournament operations remain active.

A general view of Houston Stadium. (Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

The journey to bring World Cup action to Space City began with the initial united bid back in 2018, receiving formal venue confirmation in June 2022. For Canetti, it represented the culmination of an eight-year campaign that reached its operational peak during match execution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it was very busy leading up to the first day of the World Cup, which for us was the 11th of June, which was the opening of the Fan Festival. And then we had a couple of days where we had our first match, which was June 14th, Germany-Curacao. So those were very busy times building up to that. And then we eventually got into a routine, because nobody’s done this before,” Canetti stated.

While Houston’s match hosting concluded with a Round of 16 battle between Canada and Morocco, local operations continued running at full speed: “The busiest times were around when we had the matches here in Houston. We had 21 days when there were matches in Houston, and very, very busy because again, the matches themselves, but also all the different fan bases and the team movements, and all the things that go along with the matches. Then it quieted down a little bit after we played our final match here in Houston on July 4th. But we still had the Fan Fest for two more weeks that kept us going.”

Record attendance figures and seamless operational execution

Houston hosted seven total World Cup fixtures, with every single match playing to a full-capacity crowd at NRG Stadium for a cumulative attendance of 480,186 spectators, according to the host committee’s official post-tournament report. The venue’s match lineup and official attendance figures included:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany vs. Curacao: 68,021

Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of Congo: 68,777

Netherlands vs. Sweden: 68,777

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: 68,777

Saudi Arabia vs. Cabo Verde: 68,278

Brazil vs. Japan: 68,777

Morocco vs. Canada: 68,777

Fans of the Netherlands make their way to the stadium. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Out of nearly half a million ticket holders inside the venue, 81% traveled from outside the greater Houston area, representing domestic out-of-state visitors and international travelers. Meanwhile, citywide activations and fan spaces generated over one million total engagements (specifically 1,086,499 participants across official events like the Fan Festival).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the final numbers, Canetti noted that stadium turnout aligned with internal projections: “So the numbers at the matches met our expectation. We did expect every single match to sell out. We knew it was the World Cup and how big and global it was. So it’s not a surprise to us that the seven matches reached their capacity.“

However, turnout across community fan zones far exceeded initial estimates. “We really didn’t know what the numbers would be for anything else, right? For the Fan Festival or the fan walks or any of those kind of things. So I would say when you put it all together and it went over a million people, yeah, that probably exceeded our expectation. It ended up being more than we expected,” he added.

Managing those massive crowds required extensive inter-agency coordination across local infrastructure, with Canetti describing the overall execution as “flawless operationally“: “500,000 visitors coming into the city required a lot of coordination at the airports to be able to move people through, we have two airports here in Houston. It required a lot of coordination on transportation, getting people around town to and from the airports, to and from Fan Festival, to and from downtown to the matches. So big coordination there. And of course, a big coordination at the stadium to be able to put on the events and to get people in and out smoothly.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosting Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

Among the seven fixtures hosted, welcoming Portugal for two group stage matches added extra star power, marking what was widely anticipated to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance. The presence of the Real Madrid icon generated heightened interest and public attention during Portugal’s stay in Texas.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium. (Getty Images)

Canetti noted that while public excitement spiked during Portugal’s stay, host operations maintained a consistent protocol across all visiting delegations: “They’re pretty similar to be honest. But I know that, of course, when Cristiano Ronaldo comes through there’s a heightened excitement and interest and people around the hotels and the buses and things like that. So we did have to work with everybody to step up security and just make sure that everything worked the way it needed to. But for the most part, I would say it was fundamentally pretty similar.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

The long-term legacy of domestic soccer in Houston

Much like the 1994 World Cup sparked the modern era of American soccer, the 2026 edition has elevated the sport’s profile to unprecedented heights across North America. The focus now shifts toward capturing that momentum for sustained domestic growth.

With tournament fan engagement establishing new benchmarks, Canetti believes the responsibility now falls on domestic league executives to convert casual World Cup interest into long-term support: “The sport is bigger here in the US and in Houston than maybe some people outside understand or get, but it still has a long way to go for growth. Probably where the impact will be felt the most is in the domestic leagues here. Can Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League and other leagues, even the second division USL, see growth and development from the World Cup? See fan bases grow? I think that’s where the main hope is going forward.“

City coordination and Canetti’s next career chapter

Drawing on over three decades of sports executive experience (including nearly 13 years as president of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash), Canetti stepped away from club management to lead Houston’s World Cup bid and execution. Reflecting on the campaign, he pointed to public-private alignment as the key driver behind the city’s success:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Canetti (R) greets former Houston Dynamo Brian Ching (L) in Houston Sports Hall of Fame. (Houston 2026)

“If we’re talking about keys to success in putting on these events as a host city is absolute coordination at the highest level across multiple agencies in one city. I mentioned before, you need government support. You need support at the public safety level, police, fire. You need the airports, the metro transit lines, the stadiums, the training facilities, the Fan Fest sites, and all the different people that tie into those things to make those things happen. To really pull it off you just need an absolute coordinated effort across the board.”

While the matches have concluded, host committee duties remain active through administrative reporting, financial audits, and sponsor recognition events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the close of the Fan Festival on July 31, Canetti revealed his plans for his next professional chapter. “So there’s plenty of work to do. But for me personally, I’m planning to launch my own sports-themed management agency. So, when we get done with the World Cup here, we’ll turn to that as the next step in life,” he concluded.