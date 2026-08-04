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Christian Pulisic receives new tactical challenge under Ruben Amorim with his Milan role set for major change

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Christian Pulisic is preparing for a fresh chapter at Milan as new head coach Ruben Amorim begins reshaping the squad ahead of the new season. While the American international remains a central figure in the club’s plans, the Portuguese manager has outlined a different vision for how several players will be used, signaling that Pulisic could face one of the biggest tactical adjustments of his career.

Amorim has wasted little time making his presence felt at Milanello. His methods, training philosophy and tactical approach have already impressed the squad, creating optimism that a new era is beginning as Milan looks to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it took Ruben Amorim only a week to earn the confidence of the players through his modern coaching methods and high-intensity sessions. Although preparations are still in their early stages, those already training under the Portuguese coach have spoken positively about his approach.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that players appreciate the constant involvement with the ball throughout training, from warm-ups to tactical drills. Every exercise is designed to reinforce positioning, decision-making and teamwork while keeping the tempo high throughout each session.

The training schedule also differs from previous years. Instead of multiple daily workouts, Amorim has opted for a single morning session, believing that concentrated, mentally demanding training provides better results while avoiding unnecessary physical overload during the summer heat.

Amorim’s preferred system brings tactical changes as Pulisic’s new role revealed

At the heart of Amorim’s project is his well-known 3-4-2-1 formation, a system that brought him considerable success during his time at Sporting Lisbon. Unlike more traditional midfield structures, this formation places different responsibilities on nearly every position across the pitch.

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Wing-backs become essential in both attack and defense, while attacking midfielders operate between defensive lines to create space and overload central areas. The tactical adjustment may appear small on paper compared to other formations, but it significantly changes how individual players move both with and without possession.

One of the biggest tactical changes involves Christian Pulisic, whose position is expected to evolve under Amorim’s system. Rather than continuing primarily as a traditional right winger, the Portuguese manager plans to deploy Pulisic in the left-sided attacking midfield role within his 3-4-2-1 formation.

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Operating from the center-left channel would allow the American to receive the ball between defensive lines before cutting inside onto his stronger right foot. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this role should allow Pulisic to exploit half-spaces more effectively after spending recent seasons alternating between winger and second-striker duties.

Amorim explains why Pulisic fits his philosophy

Amorim has made it clear that he views Pulisic as one of the key pieces in his long-term plans. “Pulisic is a really talented player; of course, he had an injury again in the World Cup that we need to assess,” the Portuguese boss said.

The Milan coach believes the American possesses qualities that perfectly suit Serie A’s tactical demands. “He is perfect for the way I think about football, especially here in Italy, where sometimes the teams defend so well there is less space between the lines; he is a player who can make the difference in that kind of space.”

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pulisic leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan interacts with Christian Pulisic

Amorim also dismissed suggestions that recent criticism or transfer speculation had altered the club’s plans: “I know the strengths of Pulisic. I believe in him, he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us.”

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