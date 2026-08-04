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Mohamed Salah snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League and MLS after agreeing to join Trabzonspor

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Alex Livesey & Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Mohamed Salah was widely expected to become the next marquee star to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League after entering the free agent market following his Liverpool exit, with MLS also emerging as a potential landing spot. However, the Egyptian legend bypassed those lucrative offers, reaching an agreement to join Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

In a statement published across its social media channels, Trabzonspor confirmed the free transfer agreement for Salah. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old winger is set to sign a two-year contract through June 2028, officially bringing an end to his iconic nine-year tenure at Anfield.

The club statement addressing supporters read: “Professional footballer Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, at 12:00 PM. The player is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon in the evening hours of the same day.

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The announcement concluded by noting that specific details regarding the welcoming ceremony “will be shared with the public through our club’s official communication channels during the day.” Alongside the press release, Trabzonspor unveiled a teaser video featuring the Egyptian pyramids set against the backdrop of Papara Park, the club’s home stadium.

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Since beginning his professional career at FC Basel, Salah has represented Chelsea, Fiorentina, AS Roma, and Liverpool, making Trabzonspor the sixth club of his senior career and his first foray into Turkish football. By opting to remain in Europe, the veteran winger will compete in the UEFA Europa League for the 2026-27 campaign as Trabzonspor targets a return to Champions League qualification.

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Salah rejects massive Saudi and MLS overtures

Prior reports linked Salah to a blockbuster move to Al-Ittihad, where Saudi Pro League executives were prepared to offer an annual salary in the neighborhood of $25 million, turning into one of the biggest earners alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) had long targeted Salah to capture Egyptian viewership and expand broadcast rights across the Middle East, but Trabzonspor ultimately won the race.

According to Turkish sports journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu, Trabzonspor secured Salah with a contract worth €325,000 per week (roughly $355,000 USD). The package totals €16.9 million annually (nearly $18.5 million USD), allowing the star winger to maintain elite compensation while continuing to play in European competition.

Back in early July, The Athletic reported that Sporting Kansas City had emerged as the primary MLS contender attempting to lure Salah to North America. However, the Egyptian icon’s desire to remain in European competition ultimately proved to be the decisive factor.

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