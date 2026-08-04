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Why is Luis Suarez missing the whole 2026 Leagues Cup with Inter Miami?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Luis Suarez of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLuis Suarez of Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez will not be involved when Inter Miami open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign at home against San Luis on Wednesday, and in fact, he will not feature at any point in the competition.

The Uruguayan striker is serving a six-match Leagues Cup suspension, a ban issued after a spitting incident that followed Inter Miami‘s defeat to Seattle Sounders in the 2025 final.

The suspension stems from an ugly scene that unfolded after the final whistle of the 2025 Leagues Cup final, which the Herons lost 3-0. As tempers flared in a post-match brawl near midfield that saw players shoving and grabbing, Suarez approached a member of the Sounders’ staff — later identified as the club’s head of security — and spat in his face.

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The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee came down hard days later, banning Suarez for six matches in the competition alongside lesser suspensions for teammates Tomas Aviles and Sergio Busquets.

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Suarez is enjoying a great streak

The timing makes the absence sting even more, since Suarez is enjoying one of his best stretches with the club. He has scored in four consecutive matches, racking up seven goals over that span, and has been directly involved in a goal or assist in each of Inter Miami’s three games since the World Cup break.

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Luis Suarez reaches 50 goals in 100 Inter Miami games, only falling short of Lionel Messi’s record

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Luis Suarez reaches 50 goals in 100 Inter Miami games, only falling short of Lionel Messi’s record

His latest outing came in the 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew, when he opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a strike from near midfield and later set up Inter Miami’s stoppage-time equalizer.

That performance earned Suarez his fourth straight nod to the MLS Team of the Matchday, and it also pushed his season tally to 12 goals and two assists through 14 regular-season appearances, putting him in the mix for the league’s Golden Boot race.

Inter Miami’s attack for the Leagues Cup

Suarez’s absence leaves head coach Guillermo Hoyos with a thin frontline to work with heading into the tournament. Compounding the issue, German Berterame will also be unavailable, at least for the opener, after suffering a hard collision during Inter Miami’s match against CF Montreal. While Hoyos has given encouraging updates on his recovery, no firm return date has been set.

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Adding to the crunch, Tadeo Allende is not an option either. The forward underwent arthroscopy on his right knee back in May 2026, and while he has been working his way back, he was still absent when Inter Miami resumed training, leaving his availability for the Leagues Cup opener ruled out.

With Suárez, Berterame and Allende all sidelined, Hoyos is expected to build his attack around Lionel Messi, who is set to start after coming off the bench in his first match back from the World Cup, alongside options like Mateo Silvetti and Daniel Pinter up front, giving Inter Miami a very different look than the one that has powered their MLS form in recent weeks.

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