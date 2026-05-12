Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s company awaits as Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa reflects emotionally on 2026 World Cup: ‘Passion never learned to count time’

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could soon stand alongside Guillermo Ochoa in one of soccer’s rarest groups, with the Mexico goalkeeper moving closer to a historic sixth World Cup appearance ahead of the 2026 tournament. The veteran shot-stopper has already become one of the defining figures of the modern World Cup era, and his latest arrival at Mexico’s training camp has sparked emotion across the country.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper joined the Mexico camp this week to begin preparations for what is expected to be the final major tournament of his career. Ochoa, currently playing for AEL Limassol, arrived early at the High Performance Center in Mexico City and immediately reminded supporters why he remains such an iconic figure for El Tri.

For nearly two decades, Ochoa has represented the Mexican national team on soccer’s biggest stage. From Germany 2006 to Qatar 2022, the goalkeeper has repeatedly produced unforgettable moments, including his legendary performance against Brazil in 2014 and the penalty save against Robert Lewandowski in 2022.

Now, another chapter appears ready to unfold. If he steps onto the field during the 2026 World Cup, Ochoa will officially become one of the very few players in soccer history to appear at six different World Cups, joining the company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa.

The emotional weight of that possibility became clear after Ochoa shared a heartfelt message on social media before joining camp. The veteran goalkeeper admitted that this preparation period already feels different from every previous tournament in his extraordinary career.

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What did Ochoa say?

“Putting this shirt back on was never routine… it was a privilege,” Ochoa wrote on social media. “Today marks the start of my final training camp. But this time, I see it differently. With a fuller heart, more scars, more memories… and the same excitement as that kid who once dreamed of defending this badge.”

Ochoa also hinted that the upcoming tournament could represent the closing chapter of his professional career. “I’ve lived through impossible nights, endless stadiums, anthems that still give me chills, and moments that changed my life forever,” he added. “And yet… every time Mexico calls, something inside me starts anew.”

Then came the line that resonated deeply with supporters throughout Mexico and beyond. “Maybe soccer measures the years. But passion never learned to count time.”

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Joining Ronaldo and Messi in World Cup history and what it means

The 2026 event will be even more exciting since it might be the first time three iconic players from across the world achieve six World Cups in the same tournament. Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal once again, while Messi remains central to the plans of the reigning world champion Argentina. Ochoa’s story feels different, however.

Unlike Ronaldo and Messi, whose careers have often revolved around global superstardom and Ballon d’Or awards, the Mexican goalkeeper built his reputation through resilience, spectacular saves, and unforgettable international performances. The veteran has earned more than 150 caps for El Tri and continues to command enormous respect within the national setup.

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There is also growing belief that he remains determined to compete for the starting role despite his age. Questions continue surrounding whether he would start the opening World Cup match against South Africa, but few doubt his influence inside the dressing room.