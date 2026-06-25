How to watch Curaçao vs Ivory Coast in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Curaçao vs Ivory Coast on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Curaçao vs Ivory Coast WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Thursday, June 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes are incredibly high in this Group E finale as tournament debutants Curaçao face off against African powerhouse Ivory Coast. After a punishing opening loss to Germany, Curaçao pulled off a miraculous 0-0 draw against Ecuador, keeping their slim hopes of advancing alive. To pull off one of the greatest upsets in tournament history, they must secure all three points in this decisive match.

For Ivory Coast, the mission is clear but carries immense pressure. After a win against Ecuador and a heartbreaking late defeat to Germany, The Elephants need just a single point to guarantee their spot in the knockout rounds. Anything less than a victory against the massive underdogs would be considered a significant disappointment for a squad built to make a deep run in the competition.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Curaçao, the ultimate underdog, has already achieved a historic milestone by earning its first-ever point on the global stage. Their campaign has been a story of resilience, bouncing back from a 7-1 thrashing to showcase immense defensive grit. In contrast, Ivory Coast entered the tournament with high expectations, and while their quality is evident, the loss to Germany exposed vulnerabilities and has left them with no margin for error.

This match projects to be a classic clash of attack versus defense. Curaçao is expected to deploy the same rigid, 5-4-1 low block that frustrated Ecuador, conceding possession to pack their own penalty area and rely on the heroics of goalkeeper Eloy Room. Ivory Coast, operating in a fluid 4-3-3, will be tasked with breaking down this stubborn defensive wall. Expect them to dictate the tempo, utilizing the pace and skill of their wingers to stretch the field and create openings.

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Motivation is at a fever pitch for both sides. For Curaçao, a victory would complete an unbelievable Cinderella story and potentially see them advance against all odds. For Ivory Coast, securing passage to the knockout stage is the minimum expectation. The pressure is on them to not only win but to do so convincingly, reinforcing their credentials as a formidable force in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This fixture represents a journey into uncharted territory, as Curaçao and Ivory Coast have never faced each other in their footballing histories. The match at Lincoln Financial Field will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, adding an extra layer of intrigue and unpredictability to this crucial group stage finale.

For Curaçao, this is not just their first encounter with Ivory Coast but also their first-ever competitive match against a team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Similarly, while Ivory Coast has competed in three previous global tournaments, this will be their first time facing a CONCACAF opponent on the world’s biggest stage, making this a historic occasion for both teams.

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Without direct historical data, recent tournament form provides the best insight. Curaçao has shown a tendency to concede a high volume of shots, allowing 26 against Germany and 27 against Ecuador. Ivory Coast’s attack has been potent, generating an average of 1.37 Expected Goals (xG) per game. This trend suggests Ivory Coast will create numerous scoring opportunities and put the Curaçao defense under relentless pressure throughout the match.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are heading into this final group game with significant injury concerns that could impact their starting lineups and tactical approaches.

Curaçao faces a major worry over the fitness of forward Jurgen Locadia, who was substituted with an injury during the draw with Ecuador. His potential absence would be a significant blow to a team that already struggles for attacking output. Manager Dick Advocaat will be hoping his key striker can recover in time for this must-win clash.

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Ivory Coast is monitoring the status of two key defenders. Wilfried Singo was forced off with a hamstring issue against Germany, and his emotional reaction suggested the injury could be serious. Evan N’Dicka also remains a doubt, leaving coach Emerse Faé with potential selection headaches at the back as he looks to secure a clean sheet and progression.

Curaçao Projected XI (5-4-1):

Room; Fonville, Floranus, Gaari, Obispo, Brenet; J. Bacuna, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, Chong; Locadia

Expect Curaçao to stick with the ultra-defensive 5-4-1 formation that earned them a point against Ecuador. Their strategy will revolve around staying compact, absorbing pressure, and relying on goalkeeper Eloy Room to be the hero once again. The Bacuna brothers will be tasked with shielding the backline and disrupting Ivory Coast’s rhythm in midfield.

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Ivory Coast Projected XI (4-1-4-1):

Fofana; Konan, Kossounou, Agbadou, Doue; Sangare; Diomande, Oulai, Kessie, Diallo; Bonny

Emerse Faé will likely deploy an aggressive 4-1-4-1 system designed to dominate possession and break down Curaçao’s low block. The attack will flow through the dynamic wingers Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande, whose pace and one-on-one ability will be crucial. Franck Kessié‘s role in the midfield will be vital for controlling the game’s tempo and launching sustained attacks.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Curaçao vs Ivory Coast match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

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In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream matches from leagues such as Liga MX or LaLiga.

A subscription to the service is priced at $14.99 offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and competitions throughout the year.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide to where to watch the 2026 World Cup on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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