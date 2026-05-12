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Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ângelo of Al-Nassr runs with the ball during to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesÂngelo of Al-Nassr runs with the ball during to the Saudi Pro League match.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Al Nassr have surprised many with their offensive performances, establishing themselves as the favorites to win the Saudi Pro League. Nevertheless, they need to defeat Al Hilal, relying on the scoring power of Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix. Despite this, head coach Jorge Jesus faces the difficult absence of Ângelo in the starting lineup, leaving the creative midfield exposed in a match that could define the entire season.

Ângelo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after being substituted against Al Qadsiah, according to Ariyadhiah. Because of this, head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed his absence for Al Nassr’s clash against Al Hilal, raising doubts over whether he will be able to participate in the final two matches of the season. Whether as a midfielder or a winger, the Brazilian star is a key player for the team, making his absence a very significant blow.

In place of the young Brazilian, head coach Jorge Jesus could once again rely on Abdullah Alkhaibari in midfield and Sadio Mané on the left wing. Although Al Nassr have managed to maintain their strong form without Ângelo, they have still lost a key creative and structural piece, as he provides significant stability with his versatile box-to-box profile for the team.

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Without Ângelo in the starting lineup, Al Nassr are placing all their hopes on the Marcelo Brozović–Abdullah Alkhaibari midfield pairing. However, this duo has proven to be significantly less consistent than when the Brazilian star is on the pitch, meaning the team’s defensive stability could be affected. Nevertheless, Iñigo Martínez could once again play a key role in balancing the side, acting as the leader of the defensive structure to counter Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Ângelo becomes a transformative figure at Al Nassr

Under head coach Jorge Jesus, Ângelo has reached to transform into one of the most complete players in Al Nassr’s roster. Not only he can shine as winger, but he can also shine as midfielder, having a huge defensive impact. With his versatility and impressive talent, the 21-year-old star is one of the most important players of the team, having huge playing time and cemeting as a conerstone of the team’s future.

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Having a contract until 2029, Al Nassr may need to improve soon his deal, avoiding his departure to Europe as some teams have already asked for his transfer. Not only a improved salary, but also a competitive project may be needed to convince Ângelo, as he would still have some time to play in top European leagues, but arriving as a consolidated star rather than a young talent.

Al Nassr aim to end a seven-year drought in the Saudi Pro League

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Al Nassr became one of the most media-driven clubs in the Middle East, leading to the arrival of several world-class players to strengthen the squad. After several years of sporting disappointment, Jorge Jesus managed to restore the team’s competitiveness, with them standing out offensively. They could even end a seven-year drought in the Saudi Pro League by defeating Al Hilal, despite the absence of Ângelo.

In the event of securing a victory today against Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal, Al Nassr could be crowned league champions, giving Cristiano Ronaldo his first official title with the club. Having last won a championship in 2019, Jorge Jesus would end a long trophy drought, cementing himself as a legendary figure at the club, especially as he could also go on to win the AFC Champions League Two in the coming days.

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Following their victory over Al Shabab, Al Nassr are on the verge of clinching the Saudi Pro League title, needing a win today against Al Hilal to secure it. With this in mind, both teams are fielding their strongest lineups, as the season could come down to this one game.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

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How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for a massive showdown against Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal on Matchday 33, with the outcome expected to shape the final stretch of one of the most dramatic title races in recent league history.

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