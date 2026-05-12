Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic 2026 World Cup ambition faces unexpected threat as Qatar’s Sebastian Soria nears unique record

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already shaping up to be a tournament filled with historic storylines, and Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find himself battling for another remarkable piece of soccer immortality. While the Portugal captain prepares for what is expected to be his sixth World Cup appearance, veteran Qatar forward Sebastian Soria has suddenly entered the spotlight with a record chase of his own.

Sebastian Soria’s inclusion in Qatar’s preliminary World Cup squad has sparked worldwide attention, particularly because of what his appearance at the tournament could mean for the history books. The Uruguay-born striker, who has spent more than two decades in Qatari soccer, now stands on the verge of achieving something no outfield player has ever managed at the World Cup.

According to reports surrounding Qatar’s squad announcement, Julen Lopetegui included the 42-year-old forward in a 34-man preliminary roster ahead of the tournament in North America. Qatar enters the 2026 tournament hoping for a stronger campaign after its difficult outing as host nation in 2022. The national team failed to progress from the group stage four years ago

However, there is now renewed optimism around a squad blending experienced leaders with emerging talents. Soria’s return has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the squad. His international career appeared finished after 2017, and he was not selected for the 2022 World Cup despite the nation hosting the competition.

Sebastien Soria of Qatar in action during an international friendly match between Qatar and Australia

That changed late last year when Lopetegui brought him back into the national team picture during World Cup qualifying. The veteran striker came off the bench in a crucial 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates, immediately reminding supporters why he remained such a respected figure inside the camp.

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The record that Soria could break instead of Ronaldo

The scale of the potential achievement became clearer once Qatar officially named him in the preliminary squad. At 42 years old, Sebastian Soria is now poised to become the oldest outfield player in World Cup history if he features during the 2026 tournament.

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That record is currently held by Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who famously played at the 1994 World Cup in the United States at the age of 42. Milla’s achievement has stood untouched for more than three decades and has long been viewed as one of soccer’s untouchable longevity records.

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Now Soria has a chance to surpass it. If he steps onto the field in the group stage, he would move ahead of Milla and establish a completely new benchmark for outfield players at the tournament.

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What it means for Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup

The development also places extra attention on Cristiano Ronaldo’s own historic mission. The Portugal captain is expected to appear at his sixth World Cup at the age of 41, a feat matched by very few players in soccer history. Thus, if Soria does not participate in the 2026 World Cup or does not make the final squad of 26, Ronaldo will likely hold the record for the oldest player to compete at this year’s tournament.

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Luka Modric is also set to join that elite company with Croatia, while Edin Dzeko could become another 40-year-old outfield player at the tournament. Together, they represent a remarkable generation of soccer continuing to compete at the highest level well into their forties.