FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulates Spain, Argentina after their 2026 World Cup campaigns

The 2026 World Cup came to a close with Spain edging Argentina 1-0 in extra time after a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute, to claim the country’s second world title. In the aftermath, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to send individual messages praising both finalists for their respective runs through the tournament.

Spain’s path to the trophy included plenty of tension along the way, starting with a goalless draw against Cabo Verde in the group stage opener that raised early questions about the team. La Roja steadied themselves in the knockout rounds, however, cruising past Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 before needing a stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino to eliminate Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.

The knockout stage only got tougher from there. Spain edged Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals on a Fabian Ruiz opener and a late Merino winner, before dominating France 2-0 in the semifinal behind goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro to reach a second straight World Cup final appearance for the continent’s champions.

Reacting to Spain‘s title, Infantino framed the win as a full-circle moment 16 years in the making. “Sixteen years after lifting the trophy in South Africa, Spain are FIFA World Cup champions once again. Football has a new golden chapter to celebrate, and this achievement will be remembered for generations. Celebrate with your families, your supporters and your nation. You have earned your place in football history,” he wrote.

@gianni_infantino.

Infantino’s message to the runners-up

Argentina‘s campaign was defined by a solid group stage performance, obtaining nine out of nine points, and a string of tightly contested knockout matches that pushed the defending champions to their limit.

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The run included four dramatic wins, with an impressive 3-2 comeback over Egypt in the Round of 16, an overtime quarterfinal victory over Switzerland, and a 2-1 semifinal comeback win over England.

That resilience carried Argentina all the way to a second consecutive World Cup final, even though the team ultimately fell short of defending the title it won in Qatar in 2022.

Infantino acknowledged that consistency in his message to the runners-up: “What an incredible FIFA World Cup for Argentina! Unforgettable comebacks and a fighting spirit inspired millions and gave football fans around the world moments they will never forget. Returning to the FIFA World Cup Final after lifting the trophy in 2022 is a testament to your lasting excellence. Thank you for helping make this World Cup so special and for competing with such passion until the end,” he wrote.

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