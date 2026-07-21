From Barcelona to Real Madrid: Spain striker Ferran Torres is reportedly a target to join Jose Mourinho’s side

Ferran Torres has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. Following his outstanding performance at the 2026 World Cup, he appears open to leaving Barcelona. Without a contract renewal offer yet, PSG seemed to be his only destination. However, Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for the 26-year-old striker, opening a new chapter that could be resolved in the coming weeks.

According to L’Equipe, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Ferran Torres’ future, as they have been following him since his days at Valencia. However, they have not submitted an official offer, instead viewing him as a low-cost opportunity. With the poor relationship between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a direct transfer would be very difficult. Therefore, they could be keeping an eye on signing him as a free agent in the summer of 2027.

Recognizing his importance to the team, FC Barcelona are looking to secure Ferran Torres’ contract renewal soon. However, he is reportedly unhappy with the club, as he expected to receive a new contract much earlier. As a result, the Blaugrana are open to selling him for €50 million, as he is a world-class striker whose contract expires in June 2027, reports L’Equipe.

Amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ferran Torres appears to have a preferred destination: Paris Saint-Germain. Over the past few weeks, head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly already spoken with the striker, and he has greatly appreciated the interest. In addition, they sold Gonçalo Ramos for €60 million, so they have room in the squad to accommodate his arrival.

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain scores a goal vs Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Ferran Torres may face uncertain role under José Mourinho

Ferran Torres has gone from being a heavily criticized striker to becoming Spain’s hero. After scoring the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final, he has attracted the attention of Real Madrid. However, the 26-year-old striker may not play a leading role in head coach José Mourinho’s plans. Instead, he could be limited to a secondary role, something far less appealing compared to Barcelona or PSG.

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see also Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Jude Bellingham are expected to be the cornerstones of José Mourinho’s team. As a result, Ferran Torres would likely become a rotation player, competing with Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Díaz, and Endrick. This could significantly complicate his potential move to Real Madrid, as he is looking for a club where he can be an important starter or a frequent part of the rotation.