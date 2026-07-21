Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

From Barcelona to Real Madrid: Spain striker Ferran Torres is reportedly a target to join Jose Mourinho’s side

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFerran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring a goal.

Ferran Torres has become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. Following his outstanding performance at the 2026 World Cup, he appears open to leaving Barcelona. Without a contract renewal offer yet, PSG seemed to be his only destination. However, Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for the 26-year-old striker, opening a new chapter that could be resolved in the coming weeks.

According to L’Equipe, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Ferran Torres’ future, as they have been following him since his days at Valencia. However, they have not submitted an official offer, instead viewing him as a low-cost opportunity. With the poor relationship between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a direct transfer would be very difficult. Therefore, they could be keeping an eye on signing him as a free agent in the summer of 2027.

Recognizing his importance to the team, FC Barcelona are looking to secure Ferran Torres’ contract renewal soon. However, he is reportedly unhappy with the club, as he expected to receive a new contract much earlier. As a result, the Blaugrana are open to selling him for €50 million, as he is a world-class striker whose contract expires in June 2027, reports L’Equipe.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ferran Torres appears to have a preferred destination: Paris Saint-Germain. Over the past few weeks, head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly already spoken with the striker, and he has greatly appreciated the interest. In addition, they sold Gonçalo Ramos for €60 million, so they have room in the squad to accommodate his arrival.

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain scores a goal vs Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain scores a goal vs Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Ferran Torres may face uncertain role under José Mourinho

Ferran Torres has gone from being a heavily criticized striker to becoming Spain’s hero. After scoring the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final, he has attracted the attention of Real Madrid. However, the 26-year-old striker may not play a leading role in head coach José Mourinho’s plans. Instead, he could be limited to a secondary role, something far less appealing compared to Barcelona or PSG.

Advertisement
Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

see also

Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Jude Bellingham are expected to be the cornerstones of José Mourinho’s team. As a result, Ferran Torres would likely become a rotation player, competing with Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Díaz, and Endrick. This could significantly complicate his potential move to Real Madrid, as he is looking for a club where he can be an important starter or a frequent part of the rotation.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland among nominees for 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland among nominees for 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are three of the twelve nominees in contention to claim the 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament.

Spain hero Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer from Barcelona to PSG within less than two weeks margin

Spain hero Ferran Torres reportedly nears a transfer from Barcelona to PSG within less than two weeks margin

In the middle of a very tight match, Ferran Torres led Spain to victory over Argentina, firing a superb shot. Following this, the 26-year-old striker is reportedly moving closer to a transfer to PSG, which is looking to complete his arrival within the next two weeks.

Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Ferran Torres repeats Mario Gotze feat with World Cup final winner against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

With his winning goal against Lionel Messi's Argentina, Spain's Ferran Torres repeated the World Cup feat only Mario Gotze was able to achieve.

Video: Ferran Torres scores in second extra time for Spain against Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

Video: Ferran Torres scores in second extra time for Spain against Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

Ferran Torres scored the opening goal for Spain in the 2026 World Cup against Argentina in extra time to give La Roja the avantage.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo