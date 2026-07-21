Leandro Paredes receives unexpected FIFA punishment update after heated 2026 World Cup final moment vs Spain

Leandro Paredes found himself at the center of controversy after Argentina’s dramatic 2026 World Cup final defeat against Spain, but an unexpected FIFA punishment update has changed the situation surrounding the midfielder. The chaotic scenes that followed the final whistle created one of the tournament’s biggest talking points, leaving questions over whether Argentina players would face serious consequences.

Spain secured a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final, but the celebrations were quickly overshadowed by a furious confrontation between players from both national teams. The incident involved several Argentina players, with Paredes becoming one of the most discussed figures after clashes with Spain’s Eric Garcia and Gavi.

Heated scenes after Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak

The tension exploded immediately after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium as Spain’s substitutes entered the pitch to celebrate their second World Cup title. La Albiceleste’s defeat ended an emotional campaign that saw the reigning champions chase back-to-back trophies, while Lionel Messi’s possible final appearance on the global stage added even more emotion to the occasion.

The first flashpoint came when Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to make contact with Spain captain Rodri during the celebrations. The confrontation quickly escalated, with several players from both sides becoming involved before Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni attempted to calm his squad.

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Paredes was at the heart of the chaos after approaching Spain defender Eric Garcia and appearing to grab him by the throat. The midfielder then became involved in another altercation with Barcelona youngster Gavi, throwing him to the ground during the confrontation.

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The scenes created immediate criticism, with former players and pundits questioning Argentina’s reaction to losing the final. The defeat was already painful for the South American side, but the post-match incidents added another layer of controversy to their World Cup ending.

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What happened to Leandro Paredes’ red card?

Initial reports suggested that Paredes had been shown a red card after the final whistle for his actions during the brawl. However, FIFA later clarified that the midfielder was not officially sent off and did not receive an automatic suspension.

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The governing body’s official match records initially displayed a red card next to Paredes’ name, but the decision was later removed. FIFA confirmed that the entry was an administrative error and that referee Slavko Vincic had not issued a red card to the Argentina midfielder. “FIFA sources have told The Independent and BBC Sport that this is not the case, with no evidence that such a disciplinary measure was made by referee Slavko Vincic.”

The correction means Paredes avoided an immediate suspension, allowing him to remain available for Argentina’s future fixtures. However, FIFA still opened an investigation into the events that occurred after the final.

“Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents,” FIFA stated.

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Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain fight on field.

Paredes could still face consequences after investigation

Although the red card was removed, FIFA’s investigation means the midfielder’s situation remains unresolved. The Disciplinary Committee has the authority to review video footage, match reports and witness statements before deciding whether additional punishment is necessary.

Under FIFA regulations, violent conduct can lead to a suspension of at least three matches, meaning Paredes could still face a significant ban if officials determine that his actions crossed the disciplinary threshold.

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The investigation could also involve other members of Argentina’s squad and coaching staff. Video footage appeared to show assistant coach Roberto Ayala becoming involved in an altercation with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, while Molina’s clash with Rodri is also expected to be reviewed.